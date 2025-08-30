Tigers Need Key Pitcher To Find Consistency Down the Stretch
After going on a four-game losing streak, the Detroit Tigers were able to bounce back with a nice win against the Kansas City Royals to open up their weekend series.
Despite a little bump in the road of late, the Tigers are still in a strong position in the American League. This was a team that was able to be one of the best in all of baseball in the first half of the season and has relied on that to keep them going.
While Detroit hasn't been bad in the second half of the year, they haven't been nearly as dominant. There are multiple reasons why that has been the case, with the bullpen taking a step back, the starting rotation being banged up, and the lineup going into a funk.
However, despite these struggles, the Tigers have run away with the AL Central to this point and will be playing baseball in October. However, some of these concerns will be points of focus in the last month of the year.
In the starting rotation, this is a team that desperately needs someone to step up and help support Tarik Skubal. A few of the newcomers at the trade deadline have performed well, but the pitcher they brought in to be their number two starter has had a disappointing campaign.
Recently, Thomas Harrigan of MLB wrote about Jack Flaherty being a player who needs to finish the season strong.
Can Flaherty Turn it Around?
The right-hander reunited with Detroit after the team traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2024 deadline. He went on to pitch well for the Dodgers and helped them win a World Series.
Coming off a strong year, he was one of the top free agent pitchers available, and the Tigers were able to bring him back. Detroit signed him to a two-year deal, but with an opt-out after 2025, many expected it to be just a one-year deal.
However, due to his inconsistencies, he very well might elect not to test the market this winter with how things have gone. Despite the struggles, things could change quickly if he has a dominant September and October.
While the rotation still seems very up in the air for the Tigers as of now, it would be hard to imagine that they didn't have the right-hander starting in a playoff series. For both Detroit and Flaherty, a lot is on the line for them down the stretch.