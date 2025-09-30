Tigers Had Their Stars Show Up in Game 1, Which Proved To Be the Difference
The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians found themselves in a pitcher's duel in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series. Tarik Skubal toed the rubber for the Tigers and Gavin Williams got the ball for the Guardians.
On paper, Skubal had the advantage but Williams held his own. The latter went six innings where he allowed five hits on two runs where none were earned. He also had eight strikeouts. However, the reigning AL Cy Young winner Skubal was dominant.
Through 7.2 innings, he struck out a whopping 14 hitters while allowing three hits and one run. Will Vest got the final four outs to secure the save, as Detroit escaped with a 2-1 win.
Riley Greene and Tarik Skubal Were the Difference
Every championship run needs a few unlikely heroes. For the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, it was Tommy Edman. The season prior, it was guys like Josh Sborz and Evan Carter for the Texas Rangers. But sometimes a team simply needs their star players to deliver.
Manager A.J. Hinch got exactly that from Skubal and Riley Greene. Skubal was lights out, throwing 100-plus mph fastballs by Guardians hitters all day while mixing in his filthy changeup and curveball. Cleveland had to be perfect against him, and while they stole a run in the fourth, it wasn't enough.
In the top of the seventh inning with the game tied at one run apiece, Greene led off with a double to right field. A few batters later, Zach McKinstry brought him home on a sacrifice bunt to give Detroit the 2-1 lead.
With the Tigers struggling to get base runners on all afternoon, their best hitter took the reins and gave his team enough to take the lead. That is exactly what was needed from Greene at that time, and just like Skubal, he came through.
Playoff baseball is a different beast. Every hit, walk and error can be a momentum changer. Each pitch is amplified and all it takes is for one guy to shake things up to change the tempo of the game. Skubal silenced the crowd at Progressive Field and Greene brought the offense, which is what the Tigers needed to take Game 1.
The Tigers struggled mightily heading into the postseason. They blew a huge division lead to these Guardians and yet, Detroit looked like the more confident team when they took the field on Tuesday. October baseball allows for a clean slate and for the struggles of the past to be wiped away, and the Tigers took advantage of that opportunity in the first contest of this series.
Detroit has the ingredients to make a deep run. They proved they are one of the best teams in baseball based on how they performed throughout the year before their historic collapse. But the question for them is can they put that all together and advance to the divisional round?
They can do exactly that on Wednesday if they win. The first pitch for Game 2 is set for 1:08 p.m. ET. Casey Mize will get the ball for Detroit. He'll square off against Tanner Bibee for Cleveland.