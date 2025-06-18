Tigers Have Blown Away Expectations to Become Top World Series Contenders
The Detroit Tigers took the baseball world by storm with the unprecedented run they went on during the 2024 season.
Despite being sellers at the MLB trade deadline and facing a double-digit deficit in the standings, they caught fire and earned the second wild card spot in the American League.
They would go on to defeat the Houston Astros in the ALWC before losing to the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the ALCS.
More News: Detroit Tigers May Have Missed Out Following Shocking Rafael Devers Trade
It set the stage for what many people thought would be a huge offseason, looking to capitalize on the positive momentum that was built in the fall.
Alas, a massive addition never materialized.
Instead, the Tigers focused on short-term deals, agreeing to one-year, $15 million contracts with second baseman Gleyber Torres and starting pitcher Alex Cobb. Relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle was also signed to a one-year deal.
More News: Detroit Tigers Have Multiple Players Positioned to Start for AL All-Star Team
Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty signed with Detroit for the second consecutive free agency, agreeing to a two-year, $35 million deal with an opt-out after Year 1.
All of them, outside of Cobb, who has yet to throw a pitch in the Major Leagues because of inflammation in his hips, have been incredibly productive.
Combining those additions with some unexpected productive seasons from some holdovers and the end result is a true breakout for the franchise.
More News: Tigers Recent Waiver Claim for Relief Pitcher Cannot Be Only Bullpen Move Made
The Tigers currently have the best record in baseball, blowing away all expectations that were placed on them coming into the year, even the most optimistic of outlooks.
Over at The Athletic (subscription required), this week’s power rankings took a look at how teams look now compared to coming into the campaign.
In the preseason, Detroit was in a tie for No. 16. This week, they are in No. 3, cementing their status as one of the true World Series contenders in baseball.
More News: Tigers Will Know More About Severity of Most Recently Injured Pitcher in Coming Days
“This week marks the beginning of a test, of sorts, as closer Will Vest went on the IL. Let’s see if the magic can continue now that they’re facing a bit of hardship,” wrote Levi Weaver.
Injuries can quickly derail a team and the Tigers are not without some.
Star pitching prospect Jackson Jobe has to undergo Tommy John surgery. Reese Olson is on the injured list currently, and Casey Mize, one of the breakout performers, has also spent time on the injured list.
In the lineup, some regression is expected for Javier Baez, who shockingly rediscovered his stroke at the plate and turned into an above-average center fielder, and Zach McKinstry, another unexpected source of production.
The team is producing in every facet of the game.
If the front office can find some pitching depth and an answer for third base or shortstop on the trade market, they will solidify their standing atop the MLB.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.