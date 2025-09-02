Tigers Have Successfully Reinvented Veteran Relief Pitcher to Remarkable Results
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, the No. 1 item on the Detroit Tigers’ to-do list was to upgrade their bullpen.
They were on the lookout for some backend help. Ideally, a closer who could help shut the door at the end of games. The Tigers were connected to high-end relievers such as David Bednar, but ultimately, went shopping a tier or two below that.
Detroit would ultimately add four relief pitchers ahead of the deadline, taking what looked to be a quantity over quality approach. Rafael Montero was acquired from the Atlanta Braves. Paul Sewald, who was injured, was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians. Codi Heuer was placed in Triple-A Toledo after being acquired from the Texas Rangers.
The biggest move the Tigers made was landing Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan. He has plenty of experience at the end of games, recording 108 saves in his career before landing with Detroit. But, he wasn’t quite the kind of pitcher the team was looking for.
In his Nationals career, the veteran right-hander had an 8.7 K/9 ratio. The Tigers' bullpen was in need of pitchers who could generate whiffs and strikeouts. Finnegan didn’t quite fit that bill, but he has turned into that kind of pitcher since changing teams.
Kyle Finnegan Has Turned Into Star With Tigers
In 12 appearances with his new team, he has dominated. Finnegan has yet to allow a run through 14.1 innings. He has surrendered only three hits and issued three walks, while striking out 19 batters. That 11.9 K/9 ratio and 38.8% strikeout rate would both blow by his previous career highs.
What has led to such a change in his performance on the mound? As shared by Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press on X, Detroit’s coaching staff has successfully reinvented him. Not only has he turned into a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen for A.J. Hinch, but his pitch sequencing and usage have been tweaked perfectly.
With Washington, Finnegan was throwing his fastball nearly two-thirds of the time at 65.7%. His splitter was thrown 29.6% of the time and his slider was seldom used at 4.7%. The results weren’t great with a 4.39 ERA across 39 innings.
With the Tigers, before another clean inning was thrown on Aug. 31 against the Kansas City Royals, an emphasis has been placed on throwing fewer fastballs. The splitter has now become the No. 1 pitch in his arsenal, being thrown 51.4% of the time. His fastball usage has dropped to 42.8%, while his slider has seen a slight uptick at 5.8%.
His production has taken off as a result of the change. Finnegan has been as impactful as any trade deadline acquisition around baseball, filling a gap in the team’s bullpen. He is combining with Will Vest as a dominant one-two punch at the end of games.
With Tommy Kahnle returning to form after a brutal stretch in July and most of August, Hinch’s bullpen pecking order is starting to come together. The relief staff is encouragingly getting on track as well. Figuring this out ahead of the postseason is an ideal turn of events for Detroit.