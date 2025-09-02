Tigers Have Successfully Reinvented Veteran Relief Pitcher to Remarkable Results

This is Kyle Finnegan's pitch usage since joining the #Tigers at the July 31 trade deadline.



With the Nationals (4.38 ERA/39 innings):

- Fastball: 65.7%

- Splitter: 29.6%

- Slider: 4.7%



With the Tigers (0.00 ERA/13.1 innings):

- Fastball: 42.8%

- Splitter: 51.4%

- Slider: 5.8% https://t.co/zoUMSM8bje pic.twitter.com/26G2QbXVub