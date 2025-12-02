Tigers Reportedly Want to Bring Back Critical Free Agent After Tremendous Stint

The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason as a team that needs to improve and take the next step if they are going to get to the next stage of the postseason following another ALDS elimination.

This is a Detroit team that for large parts of the regular season in 2025, looked like the best team in baseball, but ultimately could not sustain it down the stretch and into the playoffs. A huge part of the reason for this was not doing enough to address the bullpen both last offseason and the trade deadline, a goal which is at the forefront now this offseason.

Of course, there were not enough moves and the majority of those that were made did not work out, however the deadline trade for Kyle Finnegan from the Washington Nationals proved to be sensational. The veteran had one of the best stretches of his career with the Tigers, but now they face another choice.

Finnegan was acquired as a rental and is now on the open market. As Detroit tries to get better, bringing back the right-hander would be a great start. According to a story this week from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the team feels the same way.

Tigers Want to Bring Finnegan Back in Free Agency

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan (64) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

After the season came to an end, Finnegan pretty much instantly told media he would be open to returning to the Motor City following his stretch run. Now, Petzold is reporting via general manager Jeff Greenberg that the interest in a reunion is mutual from the organization's side as well.

This makes a ton of sense given Finnegan having already demonstrated an ability to perform for Detroit, becoming instantly one of the best relievers on the team despite fans being underwhelmed when the deal was made.

According to Petzold, Finnegan impressed Greenberg and the front office not only with results, but a willingness to make the suggested adjustments from the coaching staff and what he added to the clubhouse.

There's no question Finnegan has earned the respect of the team, but will it be enough for them to come together on a deal?

Finnegan Was Absolutely Dominant for Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan looks on after pitching eighth inning against Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with a stint that was interrupted by an abductor strain issue, Finnegan still posted some absolutely scorching numbers with a 1.50 ERA and 0.722 WHIP over 16 appearances. Striking out 23 and walking just four across 18 innings pitched, it was the kind of run for Finnegan that usually ends in a huge contract.

Needless to say, the numbers will have to be right in order for Finnegan to return to Detroit, but with mutual interest on both sides of the equation here, it seems much more likely that something could be worked out.

The combination of Finnegan and Will Vest at the end of games over the course of a full season could be too intriguing for the Tigers to pass up, and bringing back Finnegan might be even more intriguing than a different outside addition.

There's a long road to go in order to work it out, however it would not be a huge surprise at this point to see Finnegan right back in Comerica Park next season.

Recommended Articles