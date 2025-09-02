Tigers Key Slugger Has Failed to Produce in Important Clutch Area This Season
The Detroit Tigers have a commanding 9.5-game lead over the Kansas City Royals in the American League Central entering September.
The team is virtually a lock to make the postseason for a second consecutive year. It would take a complete meltdown for the Tigers to miss the postseason thanks to the cushion they have built this far this year. However, if they want to make a deep run in the postseason, there are a few players on the team who need to find their groove.
One of the players who has fallen short in some regards is right fielder/designated hitter, Kerry Carpenter. When looking at his stats through Aug. 31, it certainly doesn’t look as if he is struggling. An OPS+ of 117 is below his career norm. HIs previous season-low was 122, but that is still well above average.
He has produced a .258/.297/.505 slash line. Sure, he could afford to take a few more walks to improve that on-base percentage, but he is providing a great power boost to the the lineup. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit a career-high 22 home runs with 17 doubles, which ties his single-season career best mark. For good measure, he has added four triples while knocking in 52 runs.
Kerry Carpenter Has Struggled Mightily With RISP For Tigers
Carpenter certainly looks the part of a reliable, middle-of-the-order run producer. However, when taking a deeper dive into his performance, it is revealed that he is leaving a lot of runs on the table. As shared by Chris Brown of Tigers ML Report, he is falling woefully short in one key area.
When Carpenter comes up to the plate with runners in scoring position, he isn’t coming through for the team. After failing in that situation to record a hit against the New York Mets on Monday afternoon, his batting average with RISP is now .139, going 10-for-72. He has recorded 21 RBI with three walks and 23 strikeouts.
That is amongst the worst numbers for any player when hitting with runners in scoring position this season. There have been 263 batters who have stepped to the plate with RISP in 2025. Carpenter currently ranks No. 262. Imagine where his numbers would be if he could get the job done in these clutch moments?
It is something to keep an eye on down the stretch of the regular season. Manager A.J. Hinch may have to make an adjustment with his batting order if he cannot get on track when at key moments. Runs are hard to come by in the postseason and if Carpenter continues to fail to knock them in, a change needs to occur.