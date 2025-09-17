Tigers Latest Injury Update Provides Grim Outlook for Utility Man Matt Vierling
The Detroit Tigers, like just about every other team in baseball, have dealt with a significant number of injuries to some of their most important players, which has derailed them a bit at times. As they prepare to head into the playoffs, though, they are healthy for the most part, with the exception of one of their most versatile stars.
Super utility man Matt Vierling has dealt with several ailments this year, not making his debut until late May due to a rotator cuff issue. In this current stint on the injured list, he has been out since the middle of August with an oblique strain. After beginning his rehab assignment, he was pulled off of it this week and shut down for evaluation after seemingly suffering a setback.
In the latest injury update provided by the team via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, he is "currently undergoing further medical evaluation."
Rather than rehabbing, doing defensive drills, or a return to play throwing progression, Vierling is undergoing further evaluation, which certainly does not bode well for those hoping he can return to the field for Detroit by the time the playoffs begin. In fact, it's probably more likely than not at this juncture that his season may be over.
It's not any one issue that has kept the 29-year-old on the shelf this year; it's, in fact, been a long list of problems that only seem to have one complication after another.
Vierling's Injury Timeline in 2025
Vierling had a strain in the rotator cuff of his throwing shoulder which led to a delayed start to his season. Though he was finally able to make his debut in late May, he played in just four games before a flare up of the same issue caused him to miss another month.
Finally getting back on the field in July and playing the whole month, he suffered the current oblique issue in early August, and though it looked like he was on the cusp of returning, discomfort in the same area led to the Tigers pulling him off the assignment entirely this week.
Vierling Struggled for Detroit When He Was On Field
Though it was too small a sample size to give the do-it-all defensive specialist a fair evaluation, he was not effective when he was on the field. Over the 31 games he has played in 2025, Vierling has slashed .239/.310/.307 with one home run and 11 RBI, accounting for a bWAR of -0.3.
There's no question that the Tigers are a better team when he's healthy and at his best; however, rushing him back if he's not fully ready is just not going to be in anyone's best interest. If this really is it for Vierling's 2025 season, it is an unfortunate reality. However, this should give him the time to fully recover and return in 2026 at 100 percent and ready to contribute once again after he just could not catch a break in the injury department this year.