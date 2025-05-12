Tigers Star Matt Vierling Making Progress in Rehab Assignment, Could Return Soon
The Detroit Tigers have been able to deal with a litany of injuries suffered by their outfielders ahead of the season with a hot start over the first month and a half.
With that being said, just because some ailments have not completely buried this team does not mean there's not players who are sorely missed.
One of those is more than just an outfielder in super utility man Matt Vierlin.
He has the capability to hold his own at virtually every position on the field as well as being an important hitter in the lineup.
Vierling has been out since the spring with a rotator cuff issue, though he has progressed to the point in his recovery where he is playing rehab games for Triple-A Toledo.
Having now played five rehab games, Vierling is starting to mash the ball and has already hit two home runs including an absolute blast that nearly traveled 430 feet to center field on Saturday.
As is often the case for a position player with an arm injury, the bat was able to be used for Vierling before he was ready to get back in the outfield, having been engaged in a throwing program for the last month.
On Sunday, however, Vierling got the nod in right field starting for Toledo, signaling that he is on the cusp of being back with Detroit.
When Could Vierling Make His Season Debut?
As reported by Evan Woodberry of MLive, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke about Vierling's progression and said the next couple of milestones he needs to hit are playing outfield in back-to-back days while also getting time at third base.
With the Mud Hens getting an off day on Monday, Vierling likely has at least another week in Toledo before Detroit considers making the move fans are waiting for, however, Woodberry also pointed out a logical target date.
The Mud Hens next day off comes a week after this one, meanwhile the Tigers begin a seven-game homestand on May 22 against the Cleveland Guardians.
Assuming Vierling plays the lion's share of the next six days and needs all that time to check the boxes required for his recovery, it seems plausible that he could travel back to Detroit during that gap in Toledo action.
Regardless of whether it actually happens next week or not, Vierling is making huge steps.
Barring a setback, he is going to be back with the Tigers very soon.