Tigers Manager Explains Why Team Moved Colt Keith to Injured List
The Detroit Tigers are in the middle of what potentially would be a massive and historic collapse in the American League Central as the Cleveland Guardians surge and they can't seem to get in the win column.
As they try to right the ship and get back to their winning ways, they are going to have to do it without one of their most important players in young infielder Colt Keith.
On Thursday afternoon's loss to Cleveland, Keith was pulled out of the game with what was initially described as back tightness. After the game, manager A.J. Hinch called the situation "very concerning", so it was not much of a shock to see Keith placed on the injured list on Friday.
The official designation was right rib cage inflammation for the 24-year-old, and Hinch spoke on Friday to shed some light on the situation, revealing it was a case of timing as to why they officially placed Keith on the shelf.
Hinch Reveals Main Reason Why Keith Was Placed on IL
"It was a matter of where we are in the calendar and how possible it was for us to play short," Hinch said via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. "It's really hard to play important games like this with less than a full roster and there's no guarantee he was going to be able to bounce back this weekend. In fact, he's having a harder time today than we had hoped just moving around. You saw him on the bench, he can function. But if he's not going to be able to help us off the bench this weekend, that's a tough roster spot to have empty."
The Tigers called up Jace Jung from Triple-A Toledo to fill Keith's spot, who of course was initally the presumptive third baseman for this team at the start of the year before not being able to win the job in spring training. In his one plate appearance during Friday's blowout loss to the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning, Jung struck out.
Can Detroit Survive Without Keith Over Final Week?
Keith has slashed .256/.333/.413 this season over 137 games and has shown flashes of being one of the team's most important and consistent hitters this season. In a brutal skid and trying to desperately cling to the divisional lead, losing someone like Keith is exactly what they didn't need.
The good news though is that during what has been a solid season in Triple-A, Jung has had a scorching hot last month, slashing .329/.420/.576 with five home runs and 26 RBI over the previous 21 games for Toledo. If he can continue to see the ball just now at the big league level, it would go a long way towards steadying the ship.
The Tigers cannot afford to dwell on the fact that Keith is out as their lead has shrunk to 2.5 games with eight left to play. They must instead turn the page and figure out how to get back in the win column, even without the versatile infielder in the fold.