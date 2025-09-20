Tigers Crashing Out as Guardians Gain More Ground in AL Central
The Detroit Tigers just can’t get things turned around as their losing streak continued with a new series at Comerica Park.
Detroit’s tailspin continued with a 10-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. The Tigers (85-69) managed just one run and five hits off Braves pitching, with Spencer Torkelson driving in the only run on a solo home run.
Starter Charlie Morton (9-11) was lit up again, as he allowed five hits and six earned runs in 1.1 innings. From there, it was damage control for a bullpen that is beleaguered by overwork and the loss of Kyle Finnegan to injury.
Detroit has now lost four straight games and seven of their last eight. But did their AL Central lead drop any further going into Saturday’s action?
Detroit Tigers Magic Number
The Tigers had a magic number of seven to win the American League Central Division going into Friday night. Detroit had a 10.5 game lead on Aug. 25. Since then, Detroit has gone 7-15 since then and had lost seven games on the Cleveland Guardians, who faced the Minnesota Twins in a four-game series over three days starting on Friday.
Detroit’s magic number drops in two ways — with a Tigers win or a Guardians loss. So, there was still a chance Detroit could gain ground on its dreams of a division title.
Well, Cleveland just made up more ground. The Guardians beat the Twins, 6-2, and are 2.5 games back of the Tigers in the division. Detroit’s magic number held at seven.
The Tigers remained well out of the top seed in the American League playoffs, currently held by the Toronto Blue Jays. But the bigger worry is losing the No. 2 seed, now that the Seattle Mariners tied with the Tigers for the second-best record in the league.
Detroit’s last division title was in 2014, and it was the last of a four-season run in which they dominated the division. In that span they went to the World Series in 2012 and reached the ALCS on two other occasions. The Tigers have not won a World Series title since their 1984 team. Detroit went to the playoffs last year as a wild card team and reached the divisional round, where it lost to the Guardians.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Title: 7
Detroit Tigers Games Remaining: 8
Detroit Tigers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 20-21, vs. Atlanta; Sept. 23-25 at Cleveland; Sept. 26-28, at Boston.
AL Central Race (after Sept. 19)
Detroit Tigers: 85-69 (lead division)
Cleveland Guardians: 82-71 (2.5 games back)
Cleveland Guardians Remaining Schedule (9 games): Sept. 20-21, vs. Minnesota (three games in two days); Sept. 23-25, vs. Detroit; Sept. 26-28, vs. Texas.