Tigers Skipper Reveals 'Very Concerning' Initial Injury Update On Colt Keith
Things are not looking great for the Detroit Tigers right now in more ways than one.
They are struggling on the field by dropping seven of their last 10 that includes a sweep against their division rival Cleveland Guardians. Their once comfortable AL Central lead is now down to 3.5 games, which is nerve-wracking based on what else occurred on Thursday.
As if this sweep wasn't enough, the Tigers delivered some brutal news when it comes to Colt Keith. He was pulled from the matchup with what was described as back tightness, and based on what manager A.J. Hinch said after the game, it doesn't sound good.
"He was coming off and all he was saying to me was, 'I got to come out of the game. I got to come out of the game,'" Hinch said via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. "It's very concerning this time of year, especially when he was that passionate about something going on in his back/side/rib region."
By the sounds of it, things appear as if Keith's season is in jeopardy with just nine games remaining before the playoffs get underway. The 24-year-old had slashed .254/.332/.409 with 13 home runs and 44 RBI through 136 games going into Thursday, showing some real flashes of brilliance at times.
If he is indeed out, the Tigers have a couple of options, but none of them are ideal.
Back To Platooning Zach McKinstry and Andy Ibáñez
Detroit went into the season with a major question mark at the hot corner. Their inability to sign Alex Bregman in free agency and then the injury suffered by utility man Matt Vierling has been a major reason why there's been a revolving door at third base.
Because of that, outside of Keith, Zach McKinstry and Andy Ibáñez are the only two players with over 100 plate appearances at that position. The Tigers will likely now have to back to platooning with those two players, which is far from ideal. The pair has been prone to extreme streakiness, but this strategy is probably still the safest and most likely option.
Jace Jung
Jung was supposed to be the heir apparent to the position after Detroit missed out on Bregman, but he did not seize his opportunity. He was largely dreadful when he did get the chance to play, which forced the Tigers to send him back to Triple-A Toledo.
He has had a solid season in Triple-A, though, slashing .252/.370/.447 with 17 home runs and 74 RBI in 110 games played. But in 18 games for Detroit, his OPS was right around the .350 mark and he simply could not get going.
Jung has struggled in his limited big league opportunities, but the Tigers may not have much other choice than to give him another shot with Keith picking up this injury.
Kevin McGonigle
Admittedly, this one is a complete long shot. The Tigers have said repeatedly that McGonigle is not getting called up this year, so asking him to make his debut in the midst of a tight divisional race before the playoffs get underway is unlikely. Desperate times call for desperate measures, though, and the fanbase is going to clamor for their top prospect to be called up in order to save the day.
No matter who the replacement winds up being, the fact that Keith is going to miss some time could be the final blow to a team who has fought through tons of adversity this year but may just be running out of steam at the worst possible point.
The next move is to wait and see on just how significant the injury is for Keith, but if it's serious, it would likely spell the end of his season.