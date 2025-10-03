Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers-Mariners TV, Start Times Set for First Two Games of ALDS

The Detroit Tigers hope to continue their turnaround after a massive slump to end the season with a run against the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS

Matt Postins

Detroit Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez (46) celebrates after his RBI single during the seventh inning of Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field, Oct. 2, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Detroit Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez (46) celebrates after his RBI single during the seventh inning of Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field, Oct. 2, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Tigers have put their slump behind them and beat the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday to win the American League Wild Card series for the second straight year. But there is no rest for the Tigers.

The No. 6 seeded Tigers got on a plane and headed to Seattle to prepare for the AL Division Series against the Mariners, which starts on Saturday.  

MLB announced the start times for the first two games in Seattle, which are set for Saturday and Sunday. Game 1 will start at 8:38 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Game 2 is set for 8:03 p.m. ET on Sunday and will also be broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

After an off day on Monday, the series shifts to Detroit for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. Those times and broadcast channels will be set later. Game 5, if necessary, will be next Friday in Toronto. All ALDS games will be on either FOX or FS1, along with FOX Deportes

The winner of the Tigers-Mariners series will face the winner of the Toronto Blue Jays-New York Yankees series in the AL Championship Series.

Tigers vs. Mariners This Season

Detroit Tigers third base Zach McKinstry (39) celebrates with champagne after a win
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers and Mariners played each other six times this season, with those meetings happening before the All-Star break. The Mariners hosted the Tigers in late March and early April, with the Tigers winning two of the three games at T-Mobile Park. Tarik Skubal took the loss in the final game of that series in his second start of the season.

The meeting in Detroit was the final series before the All-Star Game from July 11-13. The Tigers lost all three meetings. Skubal took the loss in the opener, a game Seattle won, 12-3. The Mariners outscored the Tigers 35-14 in the three-game series and won the season series, 4-2.

Detroit is trying to reach the World Series for the first time since the 2012 season. The Mariners have never played in the World Series.

American League Division Series

Detroit Tigers third baseman Zach McKinstry (39) makes a throw in a gray uniform
Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

(best-of-5)

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

Game 1, Saturday: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners, 8:38 p.m. ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes

Game 2, Sunday: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners, 8:03 p.m. ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes

Game 3: Tuesday: Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers, time TBA, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Game 4: Wednesday: Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers, time TBA, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)

Game 5, Friday, Oct. 10: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners, time TBA, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)

Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.

