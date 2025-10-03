Tigers-Mariners TV, Start Times Set for First Two Games of ALDS
The Detroit Tigers have put their slump behind them and beat the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday to win the American League Wild Card series for the second straight year. But there is no rest for the Tigers.
The No. 6 seeded Tigers got on a plane and headed to Seattle to prepare for the AL Division Series against the Mariners, which starts on Saturday.
MLB announced the start times for the first two games in Seattle, which are set for Saturday and Sunday. Game 1 will start at 8:38 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Game 2 is set for 8:03 p.m. ET on Sunday and will also be broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes.
After an off day on Monday, the series shifts to Detroit for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. Those times and broadcast channels will be set later. Game 5, if necessary, will be next Friday in Toronto. All ALDS games will be on either FOX or FS1, along with FOX Deportes
The winner of the Tigers-Mariners series will face the winner of the Toronto Blue Jays-New York Yankees series in the AL Championship Series.
Tigers vs. Mariners This Season
The Tigers and Mariners played each other six times this season, with those meetings happening before the All-Star break. The Mariners hosted the Tigers in late March and early April, with the Tigers winning two of the three games at T-Mobile Park. Tarik Skubal took the loss in the final game of that series in his second start of the season.
The meeting in Detroit was the final series before the All-Star Game from July 11-13. The Tigers lost all three meetings. Skubal took the loss in the opener, a game Seattle won, 12-3. The Mariners outscored the Tigers 35-14 in the three-game series and won the season series, 4-2.
Detroit is trying to reach the World Series for the first time since the 2012 season. The Mariners have never played in the World Series.
American League Division Series
(best-of-5)
Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners
Game 1, Saturday: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners, 8:38 p.m. ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes
Game 2, Sunday: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners, 8:03 p.m. ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes
Game 3: Tuesday: Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers, time TBA, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Game 4: Wednesday: Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers, time TBA, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Game 5, Friday, Oct. 10: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners, time TBA, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.