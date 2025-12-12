Tigers Possible Looming Tarik Skubal Trade More Likely Now According to Insider

The Detroit Tigers have been the talk of the town all offseason long as it relates to the trade market and whether or not they will actually move on from their superstar ace for a huge haul.

Of course, the arguments on both sides of the aisle are clear with Tarik Skubal hitting free agency a year from now and extension talks going absolutely nowhere. But Detroit is also a contender in the American League right now, something they may not be without Skubal.

As the winter meetings came and went this week, there has been some absolutely wild reporting from a potential trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers already being in place to further reporting which refuted that, but the Tigers have been at the center of things.

Though it seems Detroit has made it through the meetings without trading Skubal -- which felt like a deadline of sorts -- some still believe a deal could go down this offseason. During an appearance with Bleacher Report, baseball insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed his belief that a Skubal trade is more likely now than it was a week ago.

Heyman Thinks Tigers Still May Trade Skubal

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws against the Seattle Mariners during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park.

"I do believe it seems more likely there could be a trade than I did a little while ago," Heyman said. "You can't rule [the Dodgers] out. I don't believe the reports out there that say it's done, but I do think that Skubal has a decent chance to be traded now. Whether it's 50/50 I couldn't say but they are talking to teams, they are listening to teams, certainly the Dodgers and Mets have the prospects."

The New York Mets have loomed as a potential suitor that makes sense, however it's obviously bee Los Angeles to command the most attention with regards to Skubal to this point so far.

Things could change here, but if Detroit did do the unthinkable and trade away the repeat American League Cy Young, it feels more than likely it would be to one of the spend-happy National League suitors.

Will Tigers Actually Pull Trigger On Skubal Trade?

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal talks to catcher Dillion Dingler during ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.

When just about every insider in baseball confirms that these talks are still going on and the belief gradually increases that it could happen, situations like this often do end in a trade. Going into Orlando this week, most believed Skubal would not be dealt, and it seemed fans could feel comfortable if he was not traded at the meetings.

Coming out of the week though, there seems to be more of a belief than ever that the southpaw is going to be wearing a different uniform by the time Opening Day comes around.

Ultimately, things still feel like they lean slightly in the direction of the Tigers holding onto Skubal and running it back for one more year, but in this sport, you truly can just never know.

Things have gotten to the point where fans in the Motor City should prepare themselves for either reality, because it seems both have a genuine and bonafide chance of occurring.

