Tigers Offensive-Minded Infield Prospect in Midst of Breakout Campaign
The Detroit Tigers have one of the most impressive farm systems in baseball, overflowing with young talent.
Despite several youngsters taking on roles with the Major League team in 2024 and 2025, graduating from prospect status, there is still a lot more talent on the way in the pipeline.
There are some players showcasing star potential, such as the organization’s top-ranked prospect, center fielder Max Clark. Not far behind him is shortstop Kevin McGonigle, with both being on the short list of contenders to be named the No. 1 prospect in baseball in 2026.
More News: Tigers Teetering Rotation Cannot Handle Struggling Version of Jack Flaherty
Another recent first-round pick, shortstop Bryce Rainer, is also considered a top 100 prospect in the sport, giving the team some impressive high-upside players who could be franchise cornerstones down the line.
While that trio garners a lot of attention, and rightfully so, they aren’t the only positional players who are turning heads in the minor leagues.
Another player worth keeping tabs on is another infielder, Max Anderson.
More News: Tigers Willingly Weakened Bullpen Optioning Brenan Hanifee To Triple-A Post-Deadline
A second-round pick in th 2023 MLB Draft, selected only eight spots after McGonigle, out of the University of Nebraska, he got on the radar of scouts with an impressive final season with the Cornhuskers.
Max Anderson is showcasing his offensive upside
He produced an eye-popping .414/.461/.770 slash line with 21 home runs, 20 doubles and 70 RBI in only 57 games and 269 plate appearances.
That production has not slowed down since joining the Tigers, putting together a strong first season as a professional with a .266/.315/.387 slash line in 2024.
More News: Will Parker Meadows’ Return Give Tigers the Midseason Lift They’ve Been Missing?
This year, he has taken his game to another level with a .307/.360/.501 slash line. After hitting 11 home runs and 22 doubles between High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie last year, he has surpassed those numbers with his raw power starting to shine.
Anderson has already hit 14 home runs and 25 doubles in 2025 in 149 fewer plate appearances thus far, spending the entire year with Erie to this point.
That offensive explosion has led to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report naming him the biggest breakout prospect for Detroit in 2025.
More News: Tigers Lineup Kept Afloat by Kerry Carpenter's Dominant Return From Injury
“...with limited range and a below average arm, he will go as far as his bat carries him in pro ball. So far, it looks like it has the potential to carry him all the way to being an offensive-minded starting second baseman,” Reuter wrote.
Not in the team’s top 30 prospects entering the year, that will assuredly change once things are updated.
Anderson has put himself on the map with some impressive offensive numbers, which will be his calling card at every level he reaches.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.