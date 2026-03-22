Bryce Rainer Could be Tigers’ Next Kevin McGonigle Level Prospect

Bryce Rainer is the Detroit Tigers’ No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline. But Tigers fans could be excused for forgetting about him.

Last year he required surgery for a dislocated right shoulder while he played his first professional season for the Tigers’ Class-A team in Lakeland. It was a significant blow for Detroit’s first-round pick in 2024. It hurt even more when one considered how he was hitting. The infielder slashed.288/.383/.448 with an .831 OPS before the injury. He had five home runs and 22 RBI, along with five doubles.

There was a thought that he could reach High-A West Michigan by year’s end. But injury put his progress on hold. Detroit’s Spring Breakout Game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was a reminder of his promise and that comparisons to the team’s top prospect, Kevin McGonigle, aren’t out of line.

Bryce Rainer’s Path to Majors

Tigers 2024 first rounder Bryce Rainer slaps an RBI single the other way.



Hands are so quick, but I do wonder if such a big move with his hands and how low they get before his swing will make things difficult for him over the course of the season. pic.twitter.com/JR0LWF2tFx — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) March 21, 2026

Rainer had an opposite field single in the Breakout Game, his first real action since the injury, aside from back field minor league games. The 20-year-old wasn’t invited to Major League spring training, so he’s been watching from the side, getting in his work and waiting for the minor league season to start.

Where he starts is unclear. But as he’s 100% healthy and showed mastery of Class-A pitching, a nudge to West Michigan isn’t out of the question.

Detroit has plenty invested in him. The Tigers selected him No. 11 overall and paid him a $5.8 million bonus to get him to skip college. He played his prep ball at Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, Calif., one of prep baseball’s national powers. That gives him something in common with current Tigers starter Jack Flaherty, who also played there.

Rainer, like McGonigle, is a middle infielder. McGonigle has spent Major League spring training impressing the organization with his approach, at-bats and his glove. He looks like a good fit at shortstop or third base, but it’s not clear if he’ll make the team or not. Rainer has the same make-up.

The comparisons don’t end there. Both are left-handed hitters that project with power in the Majors. Coming out of high school Rainer’s bat earned comparisons with that of Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager. Given their proximity in age and position, there’s a world where the pair could play side by side at Comerica Park in the next few years, with one at third base and one at shortstop.

The tools are there and now so is his health. If there is any top prospect in the organization poised to make a multi-affiliate jump in 2026, it’s Rainer. McGonigle has already cleared a path for him.

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