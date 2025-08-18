Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers Announced for Massive Series Against Astros
The Detroit Tigers hit a swoon heading into the All-Star break and coming out of it when they lost six games in a row and 12 out of 13 contests.
But since that point, they have started to get things back on track. A four-game winning streak followed that disaster. There was still some work to do, going 5-6 in their next 11 games, but the Tigers look to have found their stride again.
Detroit has won six out of its last eight after their four-game winning streak was stopped on Sunday afternoon by the Minnesota Twins. Chris Paddack, who was involved in a deal that sent him from the Twins to the Tigers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, was lit up once again by his former team.
Following that loss in the finale, they will have to turn the page since they are headed into a major series that starts on Monday evening at Comerica Park against the Houston Astros.
The current American League West leaders have the Seattle Mariners right on their tail in the standings, and they know they have to perform at a high level to stave off their red-hot divisional rivals. Also, right ahead of them in the standings are the Tigers, so if they want any chance of getting a bye, this is a massive series for them.
Tigers, Astros Announce Probable Starters for Series
Stakes are high for Detroit and there are going to be some big-time pitching matchups in this series as well. Fans are in for a treat with both teams having their rotations lined up so that all of their best starters are going at some point in the three-game series.
In Game 1 on Monday night, the Tigers are sending veteran Jack Flaherty to the mound. He has been struggling recently and will be looking to find his groove again. His last two starts against the Twins and Chicago White Sox have both been brutal, now leading the AL with 12 losses. Opposing him will be Spencer Arrighetti, who has had struggles of his own in his first two starts off the injured list.
Game 2 is the matchup everyone is going to want to tune in for. Unanimous 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal will be taking the mound against Astros' emerging ace Hunter Brown. Both pitchers have been performing at a high level and will be battling it out for the AL Cy Young Award this year.
In Game 3, things won’t be any easier for Detroit with Houston sending their other ace, Framber Valdez, to the mound. The Tigers will be countering with Charlie Morton, the other starting pitcher they acquired ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
They will enter the series finale on opposite ends of the spectrum, with Valdez struggling in his last three starts and Morton throwing six shutout innings in his most recent.