New Tigers Starter 'Glad' He Doesn't Have To Face His Former Team Again
On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers were going for a sweep over their division rival Minnesota Twins. They weren't able to pull it off, though, getting destroyed 8-1 in a result that ended their four-game winning streak and marked their second loss in their last eight contests.
Perhaps that should have been expected based who was on the mound.
Chris Paddack, one of the Tigers' notable trade deadline additions, was set to face his former team for the second time since he was shipped to Detroit. The first one didn't go well, with him giving up four earned runs on six hits in four innings pitched. But that was just a precursor of what was to come on Sunday.
The right-hander was destroyed by the Twins, giving up eight earned runs on nine hits across 5 2/3 innings where three of those hits went over the fence.
Paddack Happy He Won't Face Twins Again
Paddack has made four starts with the Tigers.
Against the the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox, he gave up one earned run in each outing, good for a 1.54 ERA where he allowed just six hits and struck out 12 batters in 11 2/3 innings of work.
But in those combined two outings against the Twins, Paddack was tagged for 12 earned runs on 15 hits, good for an 11.17 ERA where he struck out just four batters and issued three walks across 9 2/3 innings.
Because of that, it's easy to see why he's looking forward to not facing his old teammates again.
"At the end of the day, it is a big league start," Paddack said, per Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press. "They all matter, whether it's your former teammates or not. You have to find ways to go out there and compete and win. Obviously, it stings a little bit more when it is your former team. I'm wishing those guys the best, but I'm glad I don't have to face them again."
The good news is that Paddack has shown to be a very solid pitcher for Detroit when he's not facing his former team, which is a good sign that he can be the boost to their rotation that was desperately needed ahead of the deadline.
Paddack seems like he is taking this result in stride, too, understanding that these types of things happen and he's already moving on to his next outing where he will look to bounce back and pitch another gem.
The next time he's scheduled to start is a home game against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 23 in another divisional showdown that will be huge for the Tigers if they are able to win.