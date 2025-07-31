Tigers Proposed Blockbuster Trade with Pirates Addresses Rotation, Bullpen
After dominating the opposition for the first few months of the season, the Detroit Tigers showed they are only human, falling into a nasty slump heading into the All-Star break and coming out of it.
The Tigers lost six consecutive games twice, with a single victory against the Texas Rangers on July 20 being the only win they recorded from July 9 through July 26.
Even the best teams fall into slumps at points, but seeing a contender struggle as much as Detroit did over those few weeks was certainly eye-opening, proving they still had plenty of work to do.
The front office is going to be busy adding talent ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which is set for July 31.
They have already started making moves, acquiring starting pitcher Chris Paddack from the Minnesota Twins to help offset the loss of Reese Olson to a season-ending injury.
That acquisition received solid marks from people around the industry, with the caveat that it would just be the first of more transactions to shore up the pitching staff.
Even with Paddack in the mix, the team could still use another starting pitcher, one who they would be comfortable handing the ball to during a playoff series, and a relief pitcher with late-game and high-leverage experience.
One team that could address both needs in one move is the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have several excellent assets available on their pitching staff.
Thomas Harrington of MLB.com put together a massive blockbuster proposal between the two franchises that both teams could come away feeling good about.
Detroit would acquire starting pitcher Mitch Keller and closer David Bednar in exchange for four prospects: shortstop Bryce Rainer (No. 3 Tigers prospect and No. 34 in the top 100), outfielder Cris Rodriguez, second baseman Max Anderson and left-handed pitcher Jake Miller.
Rodriguez, Anderson and Miller are the Nos. 8, 9 and 14 ranked prospects in the Detroit farm system.
Landing Keller would give the Tigers as strong of a starting pitching trio as there is in the American League, slotting in behind Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty.
Bednar would address a lot of the Detroit bullpen woes that have emerged, capable of generating whiffs and strikeouts, which are imperative in the postseason for a relief staff.
Parting ways with Rainer would certainly hurt, but part of the benefit of having such a talented farm system is being able to make massive acquisitions like this to push toward a World Series.
Rodriguez has some massive long-term potential as well, but isn’t close to the Major Leauges.
A franchise that has struggled as much as the Pirates to develop offensive talent would benefit greatly from an infusion of this level to go along with the excellent pitching depth they possess.
