Tigers Ice-Cold Offense Leads to Jump in MLB Trade Deadline Urgency Rankings
It wasn’t too long ago that the Detroit Tigers were the best team in baseball, thriving in every facet of the game.
But, they have fallen on tough times recently, and have been slumping over the last few weeks. Even their participants in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game struggled, making some ugly history during the Midsummer Classic.
The Tigers still hold a commanding eight-game lead in the American League Central over the Cleveland Guardians, but they no longer have the No. 1 seed.
More News: Tigers Make Troy Melton Permanent Part of MLB Rotation With Surprising Move
That now belongs to the Toronto Blue Jays, who have been winning at a torrid pace the last few weeks.
The main culprit for the team’s lack of success in July?
An offense that has gone ice-cold collectively, which has led to the Tigers moving up the MLB trade deadline urgency index 3.0, as compiled by The Athletic (subscription required).
More News: Tigers Can Only Consider Trading Top Prospects at Deadline For These Four Stars
“The Tigers have been a bottom-two offense in July, ahead of only the Pirates in OPS. Javier Báez, now back at shortstop, has taken a step back at the same time as Trey Sweeney, and the guys now playing center in Báez’s place are all slumping,” wrote Tim Britton of The Athletic.
An honorable mention in previous editions of the urgency rankings, Detroit is now ranked No. 3 in need for a bat, behind the San Diego Padres and Houston Astros.
Sweeney was recently optioned to Triple-A Toledo to clear a roster spot for Kerry Carpenter, who was returning to the team after dealing with a hamstring injury suffered earlier in July.
More News: Tigers Announce Surprising Move After Activating Kerry Carpenter from IL
Argubaly the least productive shortstop in the MLB at the plate, Sweeney had an underwhelming 62 OPS+ this year in 258 plate appearances. It was a huge step backward from the still poor 79 that he produced last year during his Big League debut.
Some regression from Baez was expected based on his underlying metrics not matching up with the actual numbers he was producing, but his struggles have come at the same time his teammates have gone cold.
He hasn’t played center field since Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling both returned from the injured list, but that duo has not performed at a very high level, either.
More News: Tigers Signing Relief Pitcher Luke Jackson Won't Fix Bullpen Woes
Being ranked near the Pirates in offensive production, who swept the Tigers last week, should have the front office operating with urgency ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Thursday.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.