Tigers Need To Prioritize These Positions for Upgrades Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Through the early part of July, the Detroit Tigers had cemented their place amongst the best teams in baseball.
After defeating the Tampa Bay Rays on July 8, they were 25 games over the .500 mark at 59-34, possessing the best record in baseball and widening the gap between them and their rivals in the American League Central.
Unfortunately, since that point, the team’s success has gone wayward.
More News: Tigers Make Troy Melton Permanent Part of MLB Rotation With Surprising Move
Entering play on July 28, the Tigers are 61-46, no longer owning the best record in the AL, let alone in the entire MLB.
A big reason for this skid, losing 12 out of 14 games, is that their offense has gone ice-cold.
There was always the chance of some regression occurring after so many unexpected performances in the first half of the campaign, but everyone’s production falling off at once is far from ideal.
In July, Detroit has been one of the worst offensive teams in the sport, with only the Pittsburgh Pirates, who swept the Tigers last week, having a lower OPS.
More News: Tigers Can Only Consider Trading Top Prospects at Deadline For These Four Stars
While bullpen help remains a need for Detroit, their need for help in the lineup is on the rise as well.
Over at The Athletic (subscription required), their third version of MLB trade deadline urgency index was put together, and the Tigers are moving up that board.
They are now ranked No. 3 after being an honorable mention in the previous edition, with specific needs arising in the lineup.
More News: Tigers Announce Surprising Move After Activating Kerry Carpenter from IL
“One more bat capable of helping out either in center or on the left side of the infield should permit manager A.J. Hinch to field a deeper lineup on a daily basis,” wrote Tim Britton of The Athletic.
Detroit has a lot of versatile players on the Major League roster, such as Javier Baez and Zach McKinstry. But both are locked into regular time as the starting shortstop and third baseman because of how poorly their teammates have performed at the positions.
Baez, who was an All-Star this year as a center fielder, has not been in the outfield since Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling both returned from injury.
More News: Tigers Signing Relief Pitcher Luke Jackson Won't Fix Bullpen Woes
Unfortunately, that duo has struggled to produce, creating another void in the lineup to address along with third base.
The Tigers have the organizational depth to address these needs with one of the most highly rated farm systems in baseball.
How far up their prospect list they are willing to go will determine how big of a splash the team makes.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.