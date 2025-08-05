Tigers Top Prospect John Peck Claims Midwest League Player of Week Award
With all the about Kevin McGonigle, Bryce Rainer and Hao-Yu Lee as infield prospects, it’s easy for someone like John Peck to get lost in the shuffle.
But, last week with the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps, the 23-year-old Peck reminded everyone what he can be as a prospect.
Peck was named the Midwest League Player of the Week for his play from July 28-Aug. 3.
Why John Peck Won the Midwest League Award
In five games with the Whitecaps, he slashed an incredible .529/.571/.824 with a 1.395 OPS. He hit two doubles, a home runs and drove in three runs. He also drew three walks and did not strike out in 21 plate appearances and 17 official at-bats.
That included a pair of two-hit games and one three-hit game. He played third base in three of those games and shortstop in two of them.
The right-handed hitting Peck has been red-hot all season. In 87 games with West Michigan, he is slashing .308/.367/.458 with an .825 OPS. He has 10 home runs and 56 RBI. He also has 21 doubles, a triple. He’s drawn 31 walks and has struck out 101 times.
John Peck’s Prospect Status
He is among the Top 30 prospects in the organization. MLB Pipeline has him ranked at No. 17. But that’s a significant step down from McGonigle (No. 1), Rainer (No. 3) and Lee (No. 7). Another infielder, Max Anderson, is No. 9. Two corner infielders and catchers, Josue Briceno and Thayron Liranzo, are No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
It’s a crowded system. But the Tigers saw enough of him while he was Pepperdine to make him their seventh-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft.
Detroit put him to work right away, giving him 17 combined games with their Florida Complex League rookie team and Class-A Lakeland that year. He slashed .204/.391/.224 with a double and three RBI.
He showed marked improvement in 2024, as he played for the FCL Tigers, Lakeland and West Michigan for a combined 73 games. He slashed .280/360/.402 with three home runs and 23 RBI. He also had 13 doubles and five triples. He did miss two months with an injury.
MLB Pipeline projects Peck as a potential call-up for 2027. He’s tracking toward a promotion to Double-A Erie at some point this season, which would put him on the same level with McGonigle.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.