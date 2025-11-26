MLB Pipeline recently released their best prospects aged 16-25. Among the group, there was a prospect from the Detroit Tigers system named the best among all 21-year-old prospects. Meet Kevin McGonigle, the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, and the Tigers' No. 1 by MLB Pipeline.

McGonigle's meteoric rise to the top of prospect rankings has been fast. After being taken with the 37th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the shortstop has risen all the way up to Double-A Erie, showing he can handle competition at every level he's been to so far in his short professional career.

McGonigle put the baseball world on notice after the 2023 draft, where upon making his professional debut he'd slash .315/.452/.411 in 21 games for an .863 OPS. He'd record four doubles, a single homer, and eight stolen bases while walking 18 times to just 10 strikeouts.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His next season in 2024 would be spent between Low-A and High-A. In 60 games with Low-A Lakeland, he'd keep up the production, slashing .326/.407/.470 with four homers, 15 doubles, and three triples.

He'd struggle in a short 14-game stint to get hot at the High-A level after being promoted from Lakeland. In 42 at-bats, he'd record an OPS of .725 with just a .214 batting average to end the 2024 season.

2025 was a career year for McGonigle. After starting in Low-A, he'd rise three levels to Double-A, slashing .305/.408/.583 with a .991 OPS on the season. He'd club 19 home runs and steal 10 bases, while also recording 31 doubles.

After his successful 2025 season, McGonigle would compete in the Arizona Fall League where he would earn the league's MVP honors after recording a .362 batting average, 1.210 OPS, and five home runs.

The production McGonigle has put up has been very promising for Detroit. Regardless of the statistics, the tools he possesses make him truly one of the best prospects in all of baseball.

When looking at his scouting grades on MLB Pipeline, McGonigle's hit tool has received very high praise. A 70-grade on the 80-grade scale, combining this with plus power, plus speed, and solid tools defensively, has made him a consensus top-three prospect in baseball.

With a 2026 estimated time of arrival to the Major Leagues, Tigers fans can begin to get excited about the real possibility of McGonigle making an impact at the highest level this upcoming season.

