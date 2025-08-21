Tigers Reportedly Are Calling Up Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever for His MLB Debut
After stumbling out of the gates the second half of the year, the Detroit Tigers have turned things around and own firm control of the AL Central division once again with a 9.5-game lead.
Because of that, the Tigers can start formulating a plan for how this roster is going to look in the playoffs, putting together a strategy for the remainder of the regular season that will maximize the success of this squad in October.
Bullpen construction and eating innings are going to be at the top of that priority list, with Detroit trying to figure out how the rotation will look behind their superstar ace Tarik Skubal and who will be called upon in relief in high-leverage situations.
Tigers Call-Up Drew Sommers
Fans might not be too familiar with Drew Sommers, but he's going to be the next one who makes an appearance on this pitching staff for the Tigers. Because according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the left-handed reliever has been called up for his MLB debut. The roster move has not been made official, so when it does, the Tigers will need to make corresponding roster moves to both their 26- and 40-man rosters.
Detroit has reportedly been "anticipating the arrival" of Sommers, so there seems to be some internal excitement that the little-known pitcher can come in and make an impact for the team down the stretch and potentially in the playoffs.
Acquired ahead of this season from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Mason Englert, the left-hander has had an incredible year within Detroit's pipeline, posting a 1.48 ERA across 15 appearances at the Double-A level before posting a 3.31 ERA across 27 outings (one start) with Triple-A Toledo.
Who Is Drew Sommers?
Drafted in the 11th round of the 2022 draft out of Central Arizona College, this is a rapid rise for the 25-year-old since he's not considered one of Detroit's top 30 prospects. Because of that, he has largely flown under the radar when it comes to him being a potential call-up this season.
But his play has earned them this opportunity. With a .195 batting average against him at the Triple-A level, he has also struck out 41 batters in 32 2/3 innings pitched, primarily using a sinker-slider combination to attack opposing hitters.
Once his promotion is made official, he will become the second left-handed reliever in the Tigers' bullpen alongside Tyler Holton, which means he could have a real chance of sticking on the MLB roster for the remainder of the year if he does well.