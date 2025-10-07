Tigers Reveal Lineup For Critical ALDS Game Three Against Mariners
The Detroit Tigers are going to attempt to take a series lead on Tuesday afternoon in the American League Divisional Series against the Seattle Mariners while hosting their first playoff game of October.
After splitting in Seattle by stealing a Game 1 victory, the Tigers could not find a way to get it done in Game 2 even with Tarik Skubal on the mound. The result brings them back to the Motor City, desperately needing a victory to take control of the series again, and potentially to send themselves to the ALCS for the first time in over a decade.
The game, which pending weather is scheduled to have first pitch at 4:08 p.m. EST, has just had its lineups revealed and Detroit went with some interesting strategies.
Tigers Lineup For Game 3
1. Kerry Carpenter (RF)
2. Gleyber Torres (2B)
3. Colt Keith (DH)
4. Riley Greene (LF)
5. Spencer Torkelson (1B)
6. Zach McKinstry (3B)
7. Dillon Dingler (C)
8. Parker Meadows (CF)
9. Javier Baez (SS)
SP: Jack Flaherty (RHP)
Mariners Lineup for Game 3
1. Randy Arozarena (LF)
2. Cal Raleigh (C)
3. Julio Rodríguez (CF)
4. Jorge Polanco (2B)
5. Josh Naylor (1B)
6. Eugenio Suárez (3B)
7. Dominic Canzone (DH)
8. Víctor Robles (RF)
9. J. P. Crawford (SS)
SP: Logan Gilbert (RHP)
Tigers Should Be Absolutely Desperate For Victory
If Detroit wants to instantly halt the pain of losing a game that they had Skubal on the mound with a chance to take a 2-0 lead, they can start by putting up a strong performance on Tuesday. Jack Flaherty does not have a particularly strong postseason record, but he has a chance to change all that today.
In 11 appearances (10 starts), the right-hander has a 5.05 ERA with a record of 2-5. Flaherty was tremendous in the Wild Card round though, allowing one earned run in 4.2 innings with four strikeouts in the clinching victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
As for the bats, they are going to have to have Flaherty's back and be more effective than they've been thus far against the Mariners. With Gilbert on the mound, this does not become an easy task by any means.
It all starts on Tuesday afternoon with a massive opportunity looming for this team to not only grab a huge win, but put some doubt into the minds and stall the momentum of Seattle.