Tigers Blew Massive Opportunity in Game 2 That Could Cost Them ALDS vs Mariners
The Detroit Tigers dropped Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday evening to head home with things all tied up at one game apiece.
If fans were told before the series began that the Tigers would be heading back to Detroit after having stolen a game and things were all tied up, it would be hard to not be excited. But with the way things played out, this team might have blown a massive opportunity to push the series to the brink.
Stealing the first game of the ALS in extra innings with a rookie on the mound put the Tigers in a spot where they had their soon-to-be repeat American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal on the mound with a chance to go up by two games in a best-of-five setting.
Instead, Detroit's bats could not do enough to make up for two small Skubal mistakes, and the consequences could be dire.
Tigers Not Capitalizing on Skubal's Performance Could Haunt Them
The lefty was his usual dominant self over seven innings with nine strikeouts, but he made two major mistakes and allowed Jorge Polanco to beat him twice with solo home runs that wound up being the difference in the game.
Both in the fourth inning and the sixth inning, Polanco took Skubal deep and put the Mariners up 2-0 on a night where the Tigers had a chance to take a two-game lead back to Detroit.
The Tigers were able to tie things up in the eighth inning with a two-run double by Spencer Torkelson, but it wouldn't be enough as Seattle took the lead in the bottom half after Skubal had already exited the game.
Detroit stranded numerous runners throughout the night with Skubal on the mound and a chance to take the lead, wasting a great performance with a lack of run support once again. The question now becomes whether or not it ends up costing them the series.
Tigers Get Set For Two Games in Detroit Without Skubal
After an off day on Monday, things are going to get started up again on Tuesday afternoon for Game 3 with the roller coaster that is Jack Flaherty on the mound. Win or lose, Casey Mize will pitch in Game 4, and if a fifth game is necessary back in Seattle, it will be Skubal once again.
Detroit will need their bats to perform better at home than they did on the road, because without Skubal on the mound, there is no guarantee they won't get into high-scoring games, which they have not looked equipped to handle lately.
There is no question the Tigers are still in a solid spot headed back home with the series tied, but one cannot help but fear that Detroit may have squandered a chance to effectively win the series on Sunday evening.
Time will tell just how much they regret losing that chance.