Tigers Share Epic Photos of Young Jackson Jobe Caddying for Father at The Masters
Detroit Tigers young future ace Jackson Jobe pitched his finest performance yet as a pro and earned his first MLB win with six scoreless innings and just two hits allowed in a Saturday victory over the Minnesota Twins.
However, while most of the sporting world had its eyes a little bit further South than Detroit this weekend with the 89th playing of The Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
Even though he was busy carving up Twins hitters, surely Jobe took some time this weekend to remember his very own special Masters experience courtesy of his father Brandt who played in the event three times during his career.
The younger Jobe -- as is tradition at The Masters -- got the chance to spend time with and caddy for his father during the par three competition of the 2006 edition when he was just four years old.
In heartwarming photos shared by the Tigers to their official social media channels, baby Jobe clearly had himself a heck of a time at the most famous golf course on the planet:
Brandt played in three Masters over the course of his career and made the cut in each of them, even finishing tied for 14th back in 1999 a few years before Jackson was born.
As for Jackson, clearly Brandt was not able to steer him completely towards the golf course as the youngster gravitated towards a round white ball with seams rather than one with dimples.
Given each of their successes in both sports, it's safe to say that both father and son chose the correct career path.
Through the first three starts of his Major League career this season, Jobe has posted a record of 1-0 and an ERA of just 3.00 with an impressive WHIP of 1.133, seemingly finding his way more and more with each inning he takes the mound.
Led by a devastating arsenal of pitches, Jobe is learning to harness that elite stuff he has that made him such a highly rated prospect and now intriguing rookie.
His father Brandt, now 59 years old, is still playing golf on the elite senior tour known as the PGA Champions Tour.
Though his son may not have picked up a set of clubs for a career the way he did, the way Jackson has performed already this season has surely made Brandt incredibly proud of what his son has accomplished already and will accomplish moving forward.