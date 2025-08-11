Tigers' Spencer Torkelson Does Something Not Done for Franchise in Nearly a Decade
The Detroit Tigers have received a lot of pleasant surprises when it comes to production from unexpected sources, with first baseman Spencer Torkelson being amongst them.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft out of Arizona State, it looked like his time with the franchise as an everyday player was coming to an end after the 2024 campaign. He failed to build off the promising 2023 season he had and the offseason was full of discussions about his future with the franchise.
After the Tigers signed second baseman Gleyber Torres in free agency, prompting a move of Colt Keith to first base, Torkelson was without a clear path to playing time. Rumors swirled that he may not be with Detroit much longer as a possible trade chip.
The Tigers decided against moving on from Torkelson, who now had a chip on his shoulder and something to prove as he sought a way back onto the Opening Day Roster.
Some injuries and an impressive showing in spring training got him back on the team’s radar for a spot in the lineup. He made the most of his second opportunity, carrying the offense at points early on with his impressive display of power.
Spencer Torkelson's power has been on full display
A team that was desperate for more pop, but opted not to make any big splashes in the offseason, has benefited greatly from the young first baseman rediscovering the power stroke he showed in 2023 when he launched 31 home runs.
Torkelson has been a consistent source of run production in the second half of the Detroit lineup all throughout the 2025 campaign. He has already hit 25 home runs and 23 doubles, driving in 65 runs and counting.
That power performance has led to him accomplishing something that has not been done by a Tigers player in nearly a decade.
As shared by the Detroit Tigers PR account on X, Torkelson has reached the 25-home run plateau in two out of the last three seasons. The last time a player has achieved that feat was in 2014 and 2016 when Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez both hit at least 25 home runs each year.
All-Star left fielder Riley Greene fell just short of joining the club as well. He already has a career-high 27 home runs this year but had only 24 in 2024.
That is an impressive feat for Torkelson, who looks to once again be a part of the team’s long-term plans as a consistent power threat. He is in the midst of the best season of his career, with an OPS+ of 131 and a bWAR of 1.9, already surpassing his previous high of 1.0 in 2023.