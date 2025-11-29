Tigers Make Perfect Sense for Superstar Free Agent Outfielder This Winter

The Detroit Tigers go into free agency without having landed one of the top names on the market for some time now, and fans are ready for this to change.

Whether it's a second ace starter, a flame-throwing relief pitcher to complete the bullpen or even a star slugger who changes the complexion of the lineup, the Tigers are hungry for a big hot stove move, and this could be the offseason for them to do it.

The organization has clearly taken a leap in the last two years, however they are also missing a gear when it comes to taking that final step into World Series contender. One area they could upgrade to make it happen is the outfield, and the perfect fit is out there.

While much of the noise in this market revolves around Kyle Tucker, New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger could prove to be the best potential name in the outfield for Detroit.

Bellinger Brings Tigers Defensive Versatility and a Solid Glove

Sep 11, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) follows through on an RBI single against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Tucker's glove seems to get all the love in terms of the free agents, advanced numbers from the last couple of years indicate that it's actually Bellinger who has the Gold Glove quality defense.

Not to mention the fact that Bellinger brings the versatility to play whichever position he's asked, which realistically could be any of them in the outfield as well as first base to spell Spencer Torkelson. There's an argument to be made to move on from Parker Meadows in center despite his elite defense, where Bellinger would excel.

He can also play in the right field platoon with ease, or even left field should Detroit decide they are tired of too many strikeouts from Riley Greene. Needless to say though, where Bellinger really would be a difference maker is with a bat in his hands.

Tigers Lineup Instantly Becomes Deadly with Bellinger Added

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

In 2025 during his first season with the Yankees, the 2019 National League MVP had his best campaign since that year. After being traded by the Chicago Cubs to the Bronx in a salary dump, Bellinger went on to slash .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI, racking up a 5.1 bWAR in 152 games played.

A dangerous power slugger who clearly excels in the contact department as well, Bellinger was the kind of professional hitter Detroit seemed to be missing down the stretch of the 2025 season.

The Tigers have done an admirable job of building through drafting and developing, and it's why they are where they are with even more talent on the way. Great teams supplement their elite development with bringing in stars though, and this is a star-driven league.

If Detroit wants to get themselves to a point where they're seen as a real force to be reckoned with and get over that World Series hump, signing Bellinger is the exact type of move they should make.

Time will tell if the Tigers actually show any real interest, but if they want to be taken seriously, then they absolutely should make a run at Bellinger.

