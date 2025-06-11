Tigers Star Outfielder Predicted To Make American League All-Star Team
The Detroit Tigers have been among the best teams in baseball throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
With a 43-24 record entering play on June 10, it should come as no surprise that they have been predicted to be well represented at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game being held at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
One of the players whom David Schoenfield of ESPN believes will be representing the Tigers on the American League Team is left fielder Riley Greene.
Joining Greene for the Midsummer Classic in these predictions are second baseman Gleyber Torres and ace starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, who have both been selected as starters for the AL.
The talented slugger was beaten out for the starting lineup by Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians and Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins.
Greene has been predicted to be one of the outfield reserves, along with Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners and Cody Bellinger of the Yankees.
“Greene has had a weird season for the Tigers with a ton of strikeouts, but he has been a mainstay in a better-than-expected Detroit lineup,” Schoenfield wrote.
He currently leads the MLB with 86 strikeouts, the only blemish on what is otherwise an incredibly impressive stat line.
Greene has a .276/.327/.488 slash line with an OPS+ of 128. He has hit 13 home runs and 14 doubles to go along with 44 RBI.
In addition to his production at the plate, he makes an impact with his glove. He is one of the better defensive left fielders in the game, while also helping chip in at center field given how many injuries the team has had to overcome at the position.
If Greene can stay hot at the plate and Detroit continues winning at the impressive clip they have thus far, he could certainly push his way into the starting lineup with Torres and Skubal.
Beyond Judge, things are pretty wide open when it comes to the starting outfield for the AL All-Star squad.
For more Tigers coverage, head to Tigers On SI.