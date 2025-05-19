Tigers Star Outfielder 'Threw Great' During Latest Step in His Recovery
It feels like a long time ago when there was real apprehension about what the Detroit Tigers would do in the early going of the season after they suffered injuries to key players in spring training.
Those concerns were warranted on the surface.
After all, it took an improbable red-hot stretch to close out the 2024 campaign for them to even make the playoffs, and after the front office didn't do much in the winter to upgrade the roster, not having important players seemed like it would be a huge detriment.
But the Tigers have continued to win, and they now enter play on Monday with the best record in Major League Baseball at 31-16.
That's not to say the losses of those key players haven't been felt.
Detroit has had to move Javier Baez to the outfield since both Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling are on the injured list, and after not landing Alex Bregman to be their cornerstone at third base, not having Vierling's defensive versatility has limited the production from that position.
Thankfully, the recovery of those two stars have been going well.
Meadows was the latest to get a positive update, with manager A.J. Hinch saying, "Parker threw great" after the star center fielder had a throwing session on May 17, per Jeff Seidel of The Detroit Free Press (subscription required).
Getting him back will be crucial.
While the 25-year-old has performed just above the league average during his two Major League seasons when it comes to OPS+, he has been an elite defender.
The next step for Meadows will be going on a rehab assignment.
That seems to be getting closer after he was able to throw in an impressive manner and is scheduled to face Casey Mize in a live batting practice session on Monday.
Meadows is estimated to make a return towards the latter part of the month.