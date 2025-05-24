Tigers Star Prospect Details Significant Changes Made to Batting Stance, Swing
Not only do the Detroit Tigers currently have the best team in the Major Leagues, they have an incredibly talented farm system overflowing with future impact Big League talent as well.
There are a lot of players generating excitement at the highest level who will be franchise cornerstones in the lineup.
Left fielder Riley Greene is leading the way and first baseman Spencer Torkelson has reinserted himself into the mix after a down 2024. Second baseman Colt Keith and shortstop Trey Sweeney are two more players who are in their 25 or younger season contributing.
Kerry Carpenter and Dillon Dingler are in their age 27 and 26 seasons, respectively.
In the near future, they are going to be joined by more high-upside youngsters, led by center fielder Max Clark.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft is already one of the most highly-touted prospects in the game. He is as high as No. 6 overall at some outlets, and there is a chance that he continues moving up as he grows into his body and his game develops.
Clark has already begun showing signs of another breakout in his performance in 2025, playing at High-A West Michigan.
What Changes Has Tigers Prospect Max Clark Made to His Swing?
Through 160 plate apperanaces he has a .289/.425/.406 slash line with three home runs, six doubles and 24 RBI to go along with four stolen bases.
The biggest sign he is approaching a promotion to Double-A is his strike zone recognition. He has drawn 30 walks compared to only 22 strikeouts, showing the kind of plate discipline not normally found in a 20-year-old in his second full professional season.
What has led to such an improvement at that the plate for the star prospect?
He has made some adjustments to his batting stance and swing, which are paying immediate dividends.
During an appearance on “The Call Up | An MLB Prospect Podcast,” Clark detailed some of the changes he has made, starting with his hand placement.
That change helps him adjust to what may be a bad bat angle with the barrel getting into the zone more rapidly and staying there longer, resulting in better contact more consistently.
His hips and the weight distribution awaiting the pitch have also been adjusted, giving Clark a more dynamic swing and ability to hold his position better even if he were to be fooled by a pitch.
Wise beyond his years, the star prospect has a bright future in this game. Understanding adjustments he needed to make at this level will only prepare him as he moves along the minor league system and eventually into the Major Leagues.