Tigers Turn to Chris Paddack in Finale to Preserve Ace for Wild Card
The Detroit Tigers have sealed the deal and secured a playoff berth after clinching a tight 2-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. After the Red Sox won 4-3 on Friday, it wasn't clear if the Tigers would be able to make a comeback.
Initially, it looked like Boston was going to control the game, as they maintained a 1-0 lead until the fifth inning when the Tigers reeled in two runs, bringing the scoreboard up to 2-1, where it remained the rest of the night.
As the franchise prepares to enter the postseason, now is the time for strategic moves to be made. As expected, one of those moves involves southpaw Tarik Skubal.
Tarik Skubal Steps Back, Chris Paddack To Start on Sunday
On Saturday night, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press announced on X that Skubal will not be active during Sunday's regular-season finale against Boston. Instead, 29-year-old right-hander Chris Paddack will be stepping in. Despite the struggles that Paddack has faced this season, this is another opportunity for him to make waves.
Having Skubal on the field provides immense confidence for the franchise, and as much as Detroit would love to finish off the regular season on a high note, it's more important that their ace has time to rest and recover before he makes his hard-fought postseason appearance.
"I'm excited," Skubal said on Saturday night, according to Marlowe Alter of the Detroit Free Press. "Game 1 is gonna be a ton of fun. I'm glad I don't have to pitch tomorrow cause that means we're doing what we're doing right now."
On Friday, manager A.J. Hinch firmly stated that if the franchise were to secure a playoff berth, then Skubal would not be pitching on Sunday. Fortunately for the Tigers, things played out in their favor, but it wasn't without a challenge, and it could have resulted in a different outcome if Skubal wasn't on the mound.
This season, he owns a 2.21 ERA with 33 walks and 241 strikeouts in 195.1 innings pitched over 31 starts. Skubal's performance this season has truly been exceptional, and he's likely going to enter the postseason in a similar fashion. Until then, Paddack will need to take the reins on Sunday while the ace gears up for Game 1.
Of course, the franchise is shooting for another win, but now their eyes are primarily focused on what's to come. The grueling work has yet to begin.