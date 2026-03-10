Tarik Skubal Finally Makes WBC Commitment Crystal Clear

Less than 48 hours after Tarik Skubal's emotional exit from his start against Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic, he has publicly announced his intentions. According to reports, Skubal will not pitch again in the WBC and will return to the Tigers camp.

Turns out it was a one-and-done deal after all for Skubal after he threw three strong innings for Team USA on Saturday night. The Tigers' ace allowed one run, a solo shot, two hits, and struck out five over three innings of work.

The solo shot, hit by the Boston Red Sox backup third baseman Nate Eaton, was Great Britain's only run of the game. In fact, Skubal allowed two of the only three hits from GB's squad all night.

Now, Skubal has his eyes set on the 2026 regular season, and Tigers fans can breathe a sigh of relief. After losing the arbitration battle, which awarded Skubal $32 million this upcoming season, the stakes were maximized.

Tarik Skubal Putting Health and Detroit Tigers First in Decision To Return to Tigers Camp

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit has one full season remaining with Skubal on payroll before he hits free agency, and he's clearly taking this season seriously. If he gets injured at all, it could decrease his stock tremendously, and he's not taking any chances in a WBC game.

Skubal is in the midst of back-to-back Cy Young-winning seasons for the Tigers. He's led the league in WAR and ERA two consecutive seasons, and has been selected to the All-Star game each time. The best thing for Skubal hasn't even been the accolades, but his health.

Skubal has thrown 192+ innings and started 31 games each of the last two seasons, which has been the baseline for his success. During his first breakout campaign in 2023, Skubal pitched just 15 games due to an elbow injury.

The only time since his return that he's dealt with injury was mid-September last season, when he left a start due to a side injury that was fixed before his next start.

Health has been on his side two straight seasons, and Skubal plans to keep it that way in 2026. With reports stating the Tigers had no intentions of making a long-term offer last season, this very well could be his last year in Detroit.

If that's the case, sit back and hope he's healthy the entire year, we can enjoy him with the Tigers while we still can.