Tigers Will Need to Do Something at Comerica Park They Haven't Done in a Month
The last time the Detroit Tigers won a home game was on Sept. 6.
That means by the time they take the field for Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, it will officially have been over a month since they won a game at Comerica Park. And for a group that previously had a ton of success at home before their late-season collapse, going into this exact stretch of this important series with that hanging over them is a bit concerning.
However, that statistic doesn't tell the full story. After their victory on Sept. 6, the Tigers only had seven more home games during the regular season. While those resulted in a loss to the Chicago White Sox and sweeps by the Cleveland Guardians and Atlanta Braves, they also spent the final six contests of the campaign on the road before facing the Guardians in the Wild Card round.
With that in mind, it likely feels good to get back home to Detroit. And it also has been such a long time since the Tigers played at Comerica Park that their September struggles might be internally forgotten.
Tigers Have Good History Playing At Home
It's not a secret the Tigers have struggled at the plate in the playoffs. After leaving countless runners stranded on base and performing terribly with runners in scoring position against Cleveland, the same thing has happened for Detroit in the ALDS.
Through two games, the Tigers have batted .141 with 26 strikeouts in 71 at-bats. They are also 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position and have left 15 runners on base. It's time for the offense to wake up, because those numbers won't get them past the Mariners. But thankfully, they have had success when playing at home.
Detroit finished the regular season with the ninth-best batting average (.257) and 10th-best on-base percentage (.327) when playing at Comerica Park. That is a positive sign that there should be traffic on the basepaths. Of course, driving in those runners is what the Tigers have struggled with during the playoffs.
Fortunately, they have done a good job of that at home with the seventh-most runs scored (398) and and the ninth-most RBIs (377). They have also blasted balls over the fence at Comerica Park with the eighth-most home runs hit (104), while their slugging percentage is the sixth-highest mark (.441).
So despite the issues Detroit had in September when playing at home, they should have confidence that this thing can get turned around when they need it to the most.