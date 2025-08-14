Tigers Will Regret Not Making Major Splash to Improve at MLB Trade Deadline
After a dreadful start to the second half of the season, the Detroit Tigers are starting to get back to their winning ways of late.
The Tigers were able to earn a much-needed series win against the Chicago White Sox, to help keep the Cleveland Guardians off their heels. Now, the team will have a golden opportunity against the Minnesota Twins to continue to build momentum.
Since the Twins recently gutted their team at the deadline, Detroit should be thinking about winning at least three out of those four games.
While the Tigers are going to make the playoffs in the American League, their focus should be on what they can accomplish in October. This was a team that was one win away from making the ALCS in 2024, but it is much different compared to last year.
There is arguably more talent on the roster in 2025, but whether or not this team is built to win in the postseason remains to be seen.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote that the Tigers will come to regret not making a major move at the trade deadline.
“The Tigers will likely win the AL Central, but not making a major move or two might be the difference in winning a playoff series or three in October.”
Due to some of the struggles that Detroit was starting to have before the deadline, the team figured to be primed to make somewhat of a splash. Even though they had played well in the first half of the year, the Tigers had some needs.
Do the Tigers Have Enough To Win It All?
Adding another frontline starter to pair with their ace, Tarik Skubal, was one; acquiring a lockdown closer was another, and adding a bopper into the lineup was the third.
The Tigers didn’t accomplish any of that, with the most notable addition being closer Kyle Finnegan from the Washington Nationals. The veteran right-hander has saved a lot of games, but with an ERA over 4.00, he doesn’t scream shutdown closer.
For the starting rotation, they added veterans Charlie Morton and Chris Paddack to help provide some needed depth. However, neither will instill a lot of confidence if they have to start a playoff game.
Furthermore, the team didn’t do anything to address a lineup that has started to see some regression from sluggers. Overall, with their ace being a free agent after the next campaign, this felt like a golden opportunity for the team to get aggressive and try to be the team to beat in the AL. While they still might be a great team, it will be a more difficult road.