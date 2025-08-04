Tarik Skubal Gives Thoughts On Tigers' Trade Deadline Approach
Based on the first half the Detroit Tigers had, everyone knew they would be buying in some capacity ahead of the trade deadline. But no one quite knew what to expect.
In many aspects, the Tigers are still ahead of schedule in their rebuild.
They looked destined to miss the playoffs last year when they were sellers before the deadline, getting back key parts for the future that only added to their prospect depth and stockpiling of blue chip minor league talent.
More News: Tigers Major MLB Trade Deadline Acquisition Has Incredible Debut With Team
But they got red-hot and went on an unlikely run, making the playoffs and coming one win short of reaching the American League Championship Series. This caused Detroit to be a bit more aggressive during this past offseason, adding veteran players to bolster their roster in areas that were weak.
The Tigers then were the best team in baseball during the first half of this year, looking like the front office needed to make win-now moves to potentially help this franchise compete for a World Series in 2025.
Ultimately, Detroit didn't do that.
President of baseball operations Scott Harris decided to stick with his long-term strategy of development, adding veteran players on the margins who can help now while not shipping out star prospects.
That has left many in the fanbase disappointed, but Tigers ace Tarik Skubal doesn't share that sentiment.
More News: Breaking Down Why Tigers Acquiring Chris Paddack Could Be Sneaky Good Move
"I'm excited, it's the first time I've been part of a team that's acquired talent at the deadline," he said while being interviewed on Sunday Night Baseball. "I've been apart of four teams that have sold and that's not a fun place to be."
This is what can sometimes get lost in the conversations about the trade deadline.
More News: Tigers Surprisingly Send Down Red-Hot Relief Pitcher To Make Room for Charlie Morton
While fans and analysts might have expected more from Detroit considering the success they've had on the field this season, the fact the front office even added pieces to the equation provides a boost for the remainder of the year.
"I feel like we've kind of got a brand new team all of a sudden," Skubal added.
The Tigers added five pitchers to the mix before the deadline, upgrading the outlook of a staff that had started to leak oil during the summer months. By bolstering things on that front, the hope is the young players who fill out the lineup can find the groove they had late last season.
Detroit will be looking to find the form they had when they were atop the MLB standings
Their deadline acquisitions will hopefully help with that.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.