Tigers Wisely Seen as Strong Fit in Free Agency for Blue Jays Slugger
The Detroit Tigers have been playing some very good baseball of late and are once again trending in the right direction.
After a tough start to the second half of the season, the Tigers are once again starting to look like a contender in the American League. In the first half of the year, this was a team that was seemingly running away with the AL. Even though they hit a little bit of a rough patch, they have found their groove once again.
With the AL Central well in control, Detroit will be thinking about the postseason coming up soon. Even though they have been very successful this campaign, this season has been much different compared to how they did in 2024.
While the team has had a lot of success, they do have a couple of areas that have held them back. Third base was talked about quite a bit over the offseason and at the trade deadline. However, the front office didn't make any major splashes to improve things there. With the position still being an issue, the team will have a couple of options to try and make improvements over the winter once again.
Mark Feinsand of MLB recently wrote about the Tigers being a good fit for Toronto Blue Jays slugger Bo Bichette in free agency.
Even though Bichette has been a shortstop so far in his career, his defensive numbers are struggling a bit and a move to third base seems like it could be in the cards. The talented slugger has had a fantastic 2025 campaign and has bounced back nicely after injuries slowed him down in 2024.
Does Bichette Fill a Need?
So far this season, he has slashed .306/.350/.471 with 16 home runs and 84 RBI in 130 games played. The offensive numbers have been impressive, and his bounce-back year has played a significant part in why the team has done so well.
For the Tigers, Bichette fits what they would be potentially looking for in free agency during the winter. A right-handed slugger to play the hot corner was a need last campaign, and it remains one.
Even though Detroit has been somewhat conservative in their moves when bringing players in, they have the capability to make a splash if they choose to do so. With the window of opportunity to win a World Series being open, pursuing a player like Bichette to spark the lineup makes a lot of sense.