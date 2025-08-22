Tigers Wisely Seen As Fit for Red Sox Star Slugger in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers have had a great season so far and are getting closer to locking up the American League Central early.
Thanks to a strong start to the year, the Tigers have emerged as one of the best teams in baseball, and their goals for the rest of the campaign are going to be high. Detroit came into the season off a magical run in 2024, but many were unsure about whether or not that was a fluke.
The Tigers have proven that last year was certainly not a fluke, and they will be seeking even more success in the postseason this time around. Detroit has been led by a well-balanced group this campaign, but their offense has notably been much improved. However, as the team seeks to win a World Series, they do still have a couple of notable issues.
The front office has been hesitant to make a major splash, and whether or not that comes back to bit them in the playoffs will be seen. But no matter what happens, they will have a chance to be aggressive this upcoming winter.
Second Time Is the Charm?
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently wrote about Boston Red Sox slugger Alex Bregman being a potential fit for the Tigers in free agency.
Detroit and Bregman have long been linked together, dating back to last winter. The team was very interested in bringing in the talented slugger, but he ultimately went to the Red Sox on a creative deal that provided him with some flexibility.
Due to him having a strong campaign in 2025, he will likely be exercising his ability to opt out and once again test free agency. The Tigers pursuing of him this winter makes a ton of sense as they search for answers at the hot corner.
Third base has been a bit of an issue for the team still, and they were right to pursue him this past offseason to solve that. The former World Series champion comes with a plethora of playoff experience, plays solid defense at an important position and is a middle-of-the-order caliber hitter. While he might not be a true superstar, he is an All-Star at a position of need for the team.
In 2026, the ace of the Tigers, Tarik Skubal, is going to be in the final year of his contract. With no indication of an extension as of now, the team would be wise to go all-in in case they lose their star pitcher. Bringing in a player like Bregman would certainly help them solidify themselves as a contender for next season.