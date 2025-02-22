Top Detroit Tigers Prospect Compared to Former Rookie of the Year
The Detroit Tigers have started up at spring training and the team will be excited to replicate the success of 2024.
Coming into 2025, the Tigers will have far different expectations than last year. Last season, Detroit was once again a seller at the trade deadline. With the chances of making the postseason once again being slim, the Tigers moved a couple of key players for some young talent.
At the time, this was certainly the right move. However, Detroit went on to become one of the hottest teams in baseball during the second half of the year.
The great stretch of baseball has drastically changed how the franchise is being viewed. There is a lot of young talent still working their way through the minors and finding their footing in the Majors as well.
However, due to the team coming just one game short of making the American League Championship Series, the time to win is now.
The Tigers find themselves currently in a great position. Not only do they have the talent to win now, but they still have some elite prospects who are expected to get called up shortly. One of those prospects is the talented outfielder, Max Clark.
The young slugger is one of the best prospects in all of baseball, and the sky is the limit for him.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com recently compared Tigers prospect Clark to Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The 20-year-old was the third overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft and started to make a name for himself in the minors last season.
In 2024, he slashed .279/.372/.421 with nine home runs, 75 RBI, 21 doubles, and 29 stolen bases.
The comparisons to Carroll are some high praise for the young outfielder, but he’s still got some time to develop.
Carroll is the former National League Rookie of the Year, who despite a bit of a sophomore slump, is one of the most exciting young outfielders in baseball. Both players are solid contact hitters and able to steal bases at a high clip.
For Clark, he isn’t going to be in the mix to make the Majors likely until either the very end of 2025 as a potential September call-up, or in 2026.
What will be interesting to see is if he develops a little bit more power at the plate as he gets older.
As one of the best prospects in baseball, Clark will certainly be a name to keep an eye on as the season progresses.