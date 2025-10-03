Top Knuckleball Pitching Prospect Belongs to Tigers in Arizona Fall League
The Detroit Tigers are currently headed to Seattle to play in the ALDS after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in three games to take the AL Wild Card Series. All eyes are on them as they attempt to wipe the slate clean even more after a historic meltdown that lost them the division.
Meanwhile, the farm system is still succeeding. The Arizona Fall League, a collection of baseball's top prospects playing with and against each other, is about to begin. In it, the Tigers are sending top prospect Kevin McGonigle, as well top 10 prospect Max Anderson and more.
However, one prospect in the AFL stands out among almost all of the minor leagues and that is the Detroit's Kenny Serwa. Serwa is baseball's best knuckleball pitching prospect, and MLB Pipeline has named him as an under-the-radar prospect to watch.
Serwa’s Unconventional Path
Serwa's path to where he is, Double-A and the Arizona Fall League, has been anything but normal. His college career began all the way back in 2016, when he played one game for St. Joseph's College in Indiana. A year later, he transferred to Southern Illinois Edwards, where he spent three seasons before leaving again for Central Florida.
Finally, in 2022, he played his last season in college at Dayton.
Serwa went undrafted and played with the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League in independent ball. There, the 24-year-old was masterful in 10 starts, posting a 2.44 ERA and 50 strikeouts. He didn't play in 2023, but signed with the Chicago Dogs of the American Association.
With the Dogs, he threw 119.1 innings, posting a 4.22 ERA with a 1.165 WHIP.
In January, Serwa signed a minor league contract with the Tigers. At High-A, he threw 36 innings in 10 appearances (five starts). The right-hander struck out 34 while posting a 2.75 ERA, earning a promotion to Double-A, where he spent most of his season.
He regressed at the higher level, posting a 3.95 ERA in 17 starts while striking out just 50, but walking 41 in 82 innings. He struggled with command after his promotion, but the knuckleball can be tricky.
Serwa has an interesting mix of pitches. According to Jason Beck of MLB.com, he throws a fastball that hits mid-90s as well as a curveball, but Detroit wants him to focus more on the curveball.
He throws two different types of knuckleballs, too. One of the slow versions, which is nicknamed "Yoshi" in honor of Yoshi from "Mario Super Sluggers."
The other knuckleball is one that he throws at 88 mph. For reference, that about as hard as fromer Cy Young winner, R.A. Dickey threw his. Legendary knuckleballer Tim Wakefield threw his around high-60s to low-70s.
Serwa isn't going to miss a ton of bats; he only had a 6.4 K/9 in 2025. However, he will be the most unique pitcher in the AFL by far. He could keep hitters on their toes, because more than likely, they've never seen a pitch like that. Do not be surprised if Serwa has some of the better numbers in the league.
The most recent Knuckleball pitcher was Matt Waldron of the San Diego Padres, who last threw a game in the big leagues for San Diego this year. Before Waldron, it was Steven Wright of the Boston Red Sox who stopped pitching in 2019.