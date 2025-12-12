MLB Insider Says New NL Contender Could Emerge for Tarik Skubal Trade

The Detroit Tigers have been relatively quiet in the early stages of the offseason. They've been successful in bringing back top priority players such as Gleyber Torres and Kyle Finnegan. However, they have an opportunity to make a move that would have massive implications on the entire league.

Everyone is asking if president of baseball operations Scott Harris would even consider moving Tarik Skubal. He's a generational talent, and his trajectory will only rise. On the surface, trading a two-time Cy Young award winner sounds blasphemous, but Harris hasn't ruled out the possibility of a trade.

Skubal and the Tigers are reportedly far away on an extension, and he is set to hit free agency at the end of the 2026 season. MLB Network insider Jon Morosi gave the latest update on the Skubal trade saga, with a new team that could potentially emerge as a candidate to win the sweepstakes.

The New York Mets Could be a Team to Keep an Eye on for Skubal

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Morosi shared that Harris has not publicly ruled out the possibility of a trade involving Skubal. He said they're certainly listening, and the Mets are one of the possibilities. This comes after a trade rumor with the Los Angeles Dodgers was shut down. New York has lost a lot of value in the offseason so far.

On Wednesday, star first baseman Pete Alonso signed a five-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles. This came just 24 hours after their closer Edwin Diaz inked a deal with the Dodgers. Pair that with trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers, the Mets will have a new look squad in 2026, following a disappointing season where they missed the playoffs.

New York may look to make a big splash to turn the Mets into a formidable contender. It would take a mammoth haul to acquire Skubal, but they would have two of the best players in the sport with Skubal and Juan Soto. Morosi noted, "It's not exactly a David Stearns type move to trade Nolan McLean for example for a one year rental."

Can Tigers Fans Expect Skubal to Stay?

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It would be difficult for any team to build a package adequate enough to give away Skubal. Detroit is still in a position to contend, after falling in the ALDS to the Seattle Mariners. Trading away the 29-year-old would certainly set the Tigers back as a true contender in the short term, but the long term benefits could be worth it, depending on the haul.

Detroit is in a fantastic situation where they have money to spend and possess loads of young talent. Skubal has indicated that he wants to stay in Detroit. It seems likely that he'll stay with the Tigers for at least one more year, and they'll aim to take another run at a World Series title.

