Trades Brought Detroit Tigers Three New Top 30 Prospects
When the dust settled on the trade deadline, the Detroit Tigers turned their veterans into three more Top 30 prospects, according to Baseball America.
The return on pitcher Jack Flaherty actually brought Detroit a new Top 10 prospect and potential future catcher in Thayron Liranzo. He is No. 7.
The other Los Angeles Dodgers prospect in the deal, shortstop Trey Sweeney, is now the Tigers’ No. 20 prospect.
Pitcher Joseph Montalvo, who joined Detroit in the trade that sent reliever Andrew Chafin to the Texas Rangers, is now No. 25 in Detroit’s system.
The Top 30 rankings reflected all of the trades that were made by Tuesday’s deadline and the site writes that it’s their most comprehensive rankings of the year, aside from its preseason rankings.
After the MLB draft, Baseball America re-ranked its overall Top 100 and three Tigers prospects made the list — pitcher Jackson Jobe (No. 5), outfielder Max Clark (No. 29) and shortstop Kevin McGonigle (No. 30).
Jobe is potentially the future of Detroit's rotation, while Clark participated in the MLB Futures Game last month. McGonigle is just 19 and is already at West Michigan with Clark.
McGonigle was one of the system’s fastest rising players, according to Baseball America, along with pitcher Jaden Hamm and catcher Dillon Dingler, who was called up in July after the Tigers traded catcher Carson Kelly to the Rangers.
The prospects that fell the furthest included pitcher Wilmer Flores, pitcher Ty Madden and outfielder Justice Bigbie.
The new additions to the Detroit's Top 30 included shortstop Franyerber Montilla (No. 21) and shortstop Jose Dickson (No. 29).
Four Tigers draft selections moved into the Top 30, led by their first-round pick, outfielder Bryce Rainer, who was No. 5. Second-round pick Owen Hall, a pitcher, was ranked No. 16, with CB-B selection, pitcher, Ethan Schiefelbein, ranked No. 17. Pitcher Michael Massey, who was selected in the fourth round, was ranked No. 27.
Detroit Tigers Top 30 Prospects
(ranked by Baseball America as of Aug. 5)
*-selected in 2024 MLB Draft
1. Jackson Jobe, RHP
2. Max Clark, OF
3. Kevin McGonigle, SS
4. Jace Jung, 2B
5. Bryce Rainer*, SS
6. Jaden Hamm, RHP
7. Thayron Liranzo, C
8. Dillon Dingler, C
9. Josue Briceno, C
10. Ty Madden, RHP
11. Hao-Yu Lee, 2B
12. Troy Melton, RHP
13. Keider Montero, RHP
14. Brant Hurter, LHP
15. Carson Rucker, 3B
16. Owen Hall*, RHP
17. Ethan Schiefelbein*, LHP
18. Enrique Jimenez, C
19. Paul Wilson, LHP
20. Trey Sweeney, SS
21. Franyerber Montilla, SS / 3B
22. Max Anderson, 2B
23. Dylan Smith, RHP
24. Justice Bigbie, OF
25. Joseph Montalvo, RHP
26. Nestor Miranda, 3B
27. Michael Massey*, RHP
28. Cristian Santana, SS
29. Jose Dickson, SS
30. Wilmer Flores, RHP