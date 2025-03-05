WATCH: Detroit Tigers Smash Three Home Runs On Three Straight Pitches
The Detroit Tigers entered the bottom of the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies with no runs on the board.
They left it up by six after back-to-back-to-back home runs.
Adding insult to injury, they did it live on ESPN with two outs and the Phillies manager on the broadcast as well.
The first was potentially the most fun since Jahmai Jones rocked a no-doubt 430-foot grand slam to open the festivities.
Jones is fighting for a roster spot and needed a big day today after a rocky start to the spring. His slash line is now up to .294/.400/.765 over nine games, which is hard to be mad at.
Next up was Andy Ibanez, who took a slider left over the middle of the plate deep.
Ibanez has not had the best start to spring, starting out 1-for-17, but hopefully will be able to ride this momentum a bit as he also fights to keep his utility role.
Offseason acquisition Gleyber Torres finished things out taking a sinker that was left hanging for the third home run.
All of the homers were sent to left center.
Torres has also been somewhat slow to start this spring, but hasn't had as many at-bats.
His job is safe, but the Tigers will be hoping for a better year at the plate than he had last season.
Riley Greene jumped on the next pitch as well, but he grounded out to the shortstop.
He joined the broadcast in the next half inning and joked that he didn't know how to follow his teammates up.