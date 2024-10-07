WATCH: Detroit Tigers Turn Two Important Double Plays to Keep ALDS Tied
The Detroit Tigers lost their first game of the postseason when they got shelled early by the Cleveland Guardians in the opener that saw them ultimately lose 7-0.
Without their ace available to begin the series, that was seen as the contest that could have gotten away from them, especially with manager A.J. Hinch deciding to go with an opener and his bullpen once again.
However, with Tarik Skubal on the bump for Game 2, that set up a must win scenario if the Tigers wanted to advance.
The superstar left-hander brought his best stuff again early on, throwing four perfect innings where he struck out seven batters in dominant fashion.
But, just like what happens across all playoff games, there was a moment in the fifth inning that could have gotten away from him if he wasn't careful.
After striking out the first batter of the frame, the ace gave up his first hit of the game to Josh Naylor that had him standing on second base with just one out. Progressive Field was loud, seemingly sensing this could be the moment the Guardians might pounce.
Skubal hit the next batter on the hand with a four-seam fastball up and in the zone when Johnkensy Noel started to swing the bat.
With runners on first and second with one out, this could have been the moment when Detroit faced another deficit, however, the infield defense was able to turn a much needed double play that got them out of the inning.
That was a huge moment in the game.
With the Tigers struggling to find offense of their own throughout this series, they needed Skubal to keep things as low scoring as possible to set up some more late-inning drama.
Unfortunately for Detroit fans, things got sweaty again in the sixth.
Skubal once again got the first batter of the frame out, and once again gave up a double with one out in the inning. This time, the next hitter got on base by hitting a single, setting up runners at the corners.
The Tigers came through in the same exact way as before, turning a double play to get out of the inning and keeping things all square.
So far, Detroit is getting exactly what they needed out of Skubal by keeping things scoreless. The offense will have to come through with a clutch hit at some point.
Things are tied up at zero entering the seventh inning at the time of writing.