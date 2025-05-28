Watch: Tigers Outfielder Wenceel Perez Homers on First Swing Since Injury Return
The Detroit Tigers had one of their moments of the season on Tuesday night in the second game of their series against the San Francisco Giants.
It was bad news when star utility man Matt Vierling was placed back on the injured list just days after being activated for the first time all year on Friday.
For as much as losing Vierling right after getting him back stung, though, the blow was softened by the corresponding move of activating Wenceel Perez for the first time this season to get the start in center field.
During his first plate appearance of the 2025 campaign in the bottom of the second inning, Perez crushed a home run to right field to put the Tigers up 2-0.
Perez made his debut last season and played 112 games, not showing a major gear for power with just nine home runs.
He is, however, a terrific defender in whichever outfield position he's asked to play.
If Perez can return to the lineup and show he has taken a step in the power department, it would go a long way towards weathering the storm of losing Vierling once again.
Detroit has dealt with numerous injuries in the outfield this season, not only to Vierling and Perez, but to star center fielder Parker Meadows, as well.
It will take performances from guys like Perez to help keep the Tigers at the top of the standings as they some of their best players try to return to health.