Detroit Tigers Offense Could Get Even Better When Key Outfielder Returns
Things could not possibly be going a whole lot better for the Detroit Tigers, who own the best odds in the American League to win the World Series according to Baseball Reference and lead the American League Central division with an 19-12 record.
The team is winning games with a dominant pitching staff that led the AL with a 2.97 ERA entering action on Wednesday.
Led by reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and possible AL Rookie of the Year candidate Jackson Jobe, the Tigers have stuck to the identity that got them into the playoffs a year ago.
This season, the team's lineup has pulled their weight, lifting the Tigers from an exciting, feel-good story to a legitimate contender.
Manager A.J. Hinch has used his aggressive lineup and substitution techniques to put every player in the best situation possible to succeed, and a critical mass has done just that.
Former first overall pick Spencer Torkelson is living up to his potential after a 2024 season full of struggles, and journeyman veteran Zack McKinstry is a real contributor.
Outfielder Riley Greene has shown flashes that suggest he's taking the next step toward full-on superstar status, and the Detroit outfield still has room for improvement.
That is coming in the form of Parker Meadows whenever the 25-year-old returns from an injury that has prevented him from playing a single game this season.
Writing in The Athletic (subscription required), MLB analyst and insider Ken Rosenthal listed Meadow's status as a reason to believe the Tigers can continue to thrive with a patchwork lineup, even if some players may take a step back.
During spring training, Meadows suffered an injury to his musculocutaneous nerve in his right bicep that landed him on the 60-day injured list.
The injury to the Georgia native was a blow to Detroit at the time, though they have managed to overcome it.
That affords them the luxury of not rushing Meadows back and adding him to a mix that is already working upon his return.
Meadows put up abysmal numbers in April and May of last season, but he was one of the driving forces behind this team's playoff push when he came back.
His .910 OPS in August helped fuel a 16-6 record during that month that got the Tigers back into the race. His .806 postseason OPS, while appearing in every game, showed that he has what it takes to contribute as an everyday left-handed hitter in a big role.