Tigers Overlooked Outfielder Has Returned from Ugly Season with Huge Spring

The Detroit Tigers went into the spring more equipped to potentially make a deep playoff run than they have been in a long time following back-to-back playoff appearances the last two years.

After receiving a ton of criticism for not spending, Scott Harris and the front office this winter went out and made huge moves to fortify things and possibly add the final pieces they needed. Any adds from the last couple months came largely to the pitching staff only though, leaving Detroit relying on internal improvement for the offense.

While the infield is still working itself out and could be anchored by top prospect Kevin McGonigle, many were concerned about the depth of the outfield and wanted the Tigers to pursue free agent help there. That fear has not been helped with a dreadful offensive spring so far from presumptive starting center fielder Parker Meadows.

Fortunately though, one Detroit star who had an unproductive and injury filled 2025 season has returned to camp healthy this spring and has been extremely impressive in forgotten utility man Matt Vierling.

Matt Vierling Has Been Tigers Best Hitter in Spring

Detroit Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much of the attention from fans has understandably been elsewhere other than established players like Vierling, but after the way he performed in 2025, he needed to show something this spring. He slashed just .239/.310/.307 in the 31 games he was limited to due to a rotator cuff issue, now hungry for a fresh start.

With that fresh start, the 29-year-old owns an incredible slash line of .444/.500/.778 with a home run and five RBI in seven games and 20 plate appearances throughout camp. While it's a small sample size, Vierling has been Detroit's best hitter to this point and looks to be all the way back.

It's extremely encouraging to see after he had such a rough go of it last season, and it could spell a return to a huge role for the versatile slugger both at third base as well as in whatever outfield spot he's needed.

Tigers May Need Vierling to Play Massive Role This Year

Detroit Tigers right fielder Matt Vierling | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

If Vierling truly is back with the bat, there's a number of roles Detroit could ask him to play, and he very well could wind up as a regular starter in the outfield. Meadows may have an uphill battle to even make the roster, while the corner outfield depth was always a concern.

At third base, he joins the equation with Colt Keith, Zach McKinstry and potentially Javier Báez should he lose his starting shortstop job to McGonigle. Ultimately, Vierling being an option for wherever he's needed gives the Tigers a whole lot more depth around the diamond.

It remains to be seen whether or not Vierling will be asked to take on a starting role on an every day basis, but if he is indeed needed, things look like he is in fact ready to do just that. Either way, it's phenomenal news for Detroit with the season a few weeks away.