Why Tigers' Starting Rotation Should Be Top Concern This Postseason
As the Detroit Tigers try to build some momentum in September, this has been a team that hasn't been the same in the second half of the season.
To start the year, the Tigers were arguably the best team in baseball. Coming into the campaign, this was a team that had much higher expectations than they did coming into 2024.
Detroit exceeded their expectations last year, and they have done so once again this season. After coming just one win shy of making it to the American League Championship Series, the team will be hoping to not only reach that mark but go even further.
A lot of the success that the team was able to have in 2024 was because of manager A.J. Hinch doing a masterful job of managing the bullpen. This was a unit that had a heavy workload in the second half and into the playoffs. However, they rose to the occasion and were a major reason for their success.
As the team heads into the stretch run, they might have a great record, but they should have some concerns about how the squad has performed in the second half. With the team hovering around the .500 mark during that span, it would be nice to see them build some momentum.
What Is an Area of Concern?
With the team not performing like they did in the first half, it is because of a few different reasons. One of the top reasons for the struggles has been the starting rotation. While the team does have the likely AL Cy Young award winner in Tarik Skubal, who has once again been fantastic, the rest of the rotation has some issues.
At the trade deadline, the team looked to address the struggles of the unit with the additions of Charlie Morton and Chris Paddack. Both have had some bright moments in a small sample.
Injuries have certainly derailed this unit, and it doesn't help that Jack Flaherty hasn't been able to replicate his success of 2024. Finding a number two starting pitcher for the playoffs is going to be key for the team.
While the team can rely on Skubal, they are going to need at least one starting pitcher to step up to achieve the type of success they want in the postseason. With a few weeks to go before October, seeing the starting rotation turn things around will be important.