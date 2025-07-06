Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Deserves Head-to-Head Battle with Jacob deGom
It seems every time Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal picks up a baseball, he does something amazing.
The reigning American League Cy Young winner delivers every time he pitches. He’s eyeing a second straight award, something that hasn’t been done in the AL in 25 years.
Last year he was incredible. He went 18-4 with a 2.15 ERA in 31 starts, with 228 strikeouts and 35 walks in 192 innings. He won the American League pitching triple crown and was named All-MLB first team.
It’s possible he’s been better this season. Entering Sunday’s probable start against Cleveland he is 10-2 with a 2.15 ERA in 17 starts, with 138 strikeouts and 14 walks in 109 innings. He is undefeated in his last 15 starts (10-0) with a 1.74 ERA with128 strikeouts and nine walks.
What could possibly make the season better? An opportunity to measure himself against one of the best pitchers in the game, one that is also having a terrific season — Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom.
The pair passed like ships in the night during their three-game series in Detroit in May. Skubal won the opener. deGrom won the second game.
But now the post-All-Star break gives both organizations a chance to set up a showdown that would give Skubal and deGrom a chance to measure themselves against each other. Perhaps on, say, a Sunday night in a couple of weeks?
The Tigers visit the Rangers July 18-20 in their first series after the All-Star break. ESPN just flexed the July 20 game into prime time. That would be an ideal spot to showcase Skubal and deGrom. ESPN is probably begging for it behind the scenes.
It’s an ideal set-up because the two franchises don’t have to do anything unusual to make it happen.
Assuming Skubal pitches on normal rest, his last start will be Saturday against Seattle. He could pitch his inning in the All-Star Game on July 14 — he is almost certain to be the starter for the American League — and then pitch in the July 20 matchup with Texas on normal rest.
The All-Star Game would amount to a bullpen day for Skubal. He would also get more than a week’s worth of rest from a full start, as the break is the last chance to get any player extended rest.
deGrom lines up with Skubal’s schedule. He is expected to start on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and, assuming he stays on schedule, the following Saturday against Houston. deGrom is pointed toward an All-Star game bid. He would likely pitch an inning on what would be a bullpen day for him and then he could pitch on Sunday on normal rest.
deGrom is deGrom again. The two-time National League Cy Young winner is 9-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 17 starts with 100 strikeouts and 21 walks in 101.1 innings. He set a modern MLB record earlier this week by pitching his 14th straight game allowing six or fewer hits and two or fewer earned runs. That included his start against Detroit in May.
This is prime time television. This is why baseball has aces. Skubal deserves his shot at deGrom. He’s more than earned it. Here’s hoping the baseball gods and the two organizations see it that way.
