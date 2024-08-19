Will Detroit Tigers Have Enough Offensive Production to Break Out of Rebuild?
The Detroit Tigers are providing their fans with a lot of optimism for the future. A run at the postseason is unlikely as they are nine games behind the final wild card spot in the American League, but they have been playing some great baseball.
They have played against a ton of playoff contenders over the last few weeks and have fared rather well. The Tigers are taking to the spoiler role, potentially burying the Seattle Mariners in the AL West after taking five out of six games against them in a week.
Their series with the New York Yankees hangs in the balance on Sunday Night Baseball with their ace Tarik Skubal taking the mound. Skubal will be looking to make some more history in his 100th major league appearance, as he is already one of the best left-handed strikeout artists the game has seen.
As long as Skubal is anchoring Detroit’s rotation, their pitching staff will be able to compete. There is help on the horizon as well with Jackson Jobe and Reese Olsen was excellent this season before getting hurt. Their bullpen looks to have long-term pieces in Jason Foley, Tyler Holton and Will Vest.
With so many good arms to rely on, what the Tigers need to figure out is their offense. In the opinion of Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, their biggest red flag is the offense.
“It's not as longstanding as the Rockies' pitching conundrum, but the Tigers have been a weak offensive team basically ever since the shine wore off Miguel Cabrera's prime.
Even this year's "progress" has only elevated them to ninth in the American League in scoring, and Riley Greene isn't going to be able to do it all going forward. And despite what Scott Harris says, it's time to set aside hopes of Spencer Torkelson emerging as a savior,” Rymer wrote.
While the entirety of the season may not have produced as much progress as hoped, this is a lineup that is on the rise. Riley Greene is currently the centerpiece, but there is a lot of help already in the majors and on the way.
Kerry Carpenter, Parker Meadows, Colt Keith, Jace Jung, Wenceel Perez, Trey Sweeney and Dillon Dingler are all on the major league team now. There have been varying degrees of success to this point, with each presenting bright spots.
Still down on the farm, Detroit has outfielder Max Clark, the recently acquired catcher Thayron Lirzano, Kevin McGonigle, and Bryce Rainer. They likely won’t be called up for a few years, but this system is brimming with high-end talent.
A big jump in offensive production should be expected in 2024 with their current young core getting at-bats this season. Another offseason of development and the Tigers will be in the playoff mix in 2025.